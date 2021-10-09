Apex Legends overtakes Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite to become the most-watched BR on Twitch

Apex Legends has overtaken Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite as the most-watched battle royale on Twitch.

Respawn's BR seemed to have lost its touch last year with titles like Warzone, Fortnite and even PUBG taking over the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

Apex Legends managed to grab over 270 million hours watched between July and late September.

The driving reason behind the title's success can also be credited to Warzone's deteriorating image in the community.

The last few months for Activision's BR have been full of turmoil. Cheaters have plagued the title, and even after countless efforts, the developers have failed to keep the problem at bay.

Cheaters have plagued Call of Duty: Warzone (Image via Activision)

This has driven even the most honest patrons of the title away from it. The issue has also caused several high-profile streamers to look for greener pastures like Apex Legends. Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolcheff, Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar (even though he streams Warzone every now and then), and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop have found more lucrative alternatives.

How have other battle royale's performed on Twitch compared to Apex Legends?

While Warzone and PUBG have performed extravagantly on Twitch in the last couple of years, the titles have witnessed a rather drastic decline.

PUBG is behind Apex Legends with 247m hours, Fortnite with 246, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with 240.

PUBG is behind Apex Legends with 247m hours, Fortnite with 246, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang with 240 (Image via Respawn)

Interestingly, Apex Legends could not supersede Free Fire until September, which had over 326m hours.

Even though Warzone didn't make the cut, it has witnessed a minor improvement with the latest Season 6 patch.

At the time of writing, Apex Legends boasts 88.4k live viewers, ahead of Warzone (45.1k) and Fortnite (44.6k).

Twitch in murky waters yet again

A breach in the platform's source code made streamers' account information, including passwords and their earnings, a matter of public knowledge.

Naturally, this has caused a massive uproar in the community, with fans and streamers taking over Twitter to convey their dismay over the situation.

Valkyrae even urged Twitch streamers to move to YouTube as it's a safer and more lucrative choice than its purple rival.

While the community was recovering from the setback, hackers plagued several titles on the platform, including GTA 5, Minecraft and Apex Legends, among others with Jeff Bezos' image, which has made matters worse for the Amazon-owned platform.

