"New ranked changes kinda killed the solo queue": Apex Legends players want changes in the ranked rewards and matchmaking

There are some major issues with competitive matchmaking in Apex Legends. Respawn, as usual, has made some changes and some of them are positive.

However, jumbling up the ranks is causing severe problems, especially with the balance of matchmaking. What's happening, as a result, is a disbalanced match, which is causing major problems for players.

With jumbled ranked tiers, players of all skills are competing against each other. While the lucky ones enjoy the matches, many have suffered from problems.

Several Apex Legends players have requested changes as they think such instances shouldn't be occurring in the first place. Respawn hasn't responded as of yet, but players have discussed the issue once again on the game's subreddit.

Apex Legends community wants major changes with ranked gameplay and matchmaking

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Coolbreeze_coys, who stated an alarming piece of news. After two weeks of the new season, approximately 95% of the players are still at Gold 2 or lower.

This isn't what used to happen with earlier seasons and showcases the difficulty that's there in the current season. The user added that they appreciate some of the changes made, but some tweaks to the existing ones need to be made.

Other players also expressed their opinions about the current issues with competitive matchmaking. Respawn recently introduced the Rookie tier, which some thought would help to improve the situation. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case, much to the players' disappointment.

Another users feels that rookie players should compete against each other. Given that all players start out in the division, it would be fair and the better ones will gradually rise out of it.

Some are finding the positives out of the hardships as they are just trying to play well without getting too caught up about rank.

The situation is so dire that players aren't risking playing ranked in Apex Legends without having a squad.

Some players are puzzled by how high their rank and tier points are right now in Apex Legends. They can't really figure out how to move above the Gold tier without grinding on a daily basis.

The situation is a lot more grim for those who play in the solo queue in Apex Legends.

Some players are so frustrated with the game that they have stopped playing altogether.

The same players who have enjoyed better days in the game are now struggling to move up the ranks.

The nature of the new system to reward passive play is also something that not everyone is a fan of. For some, the new system is akin to a game rewarding for camping and survival rather than taking on a fight.

Many players believe that the emphasis on placement rather than action is a major cause of concern.

The amount of time required by an average player to move up the ranks is something that has also been complained about. It's hard even for those who regularly finish in the top 3.

For some Apex Legends players, there's no hope left. Ranked has become too hard, especially if one has to play with the squad. This has resulted in better-skilled players playing non-ranked and spoiling the experience over there as well. Overall, the game isn't in a great space at the moment.

The ranked mode in the current season of Apex Legends hasn't aged much but the problems are quite clear. Respawn needs to act fast for fans Otherwise, there could be some major issues that could endanger the future of the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul