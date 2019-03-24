×
Apex Legends News: New Legend "Wattson" Might come in Season 1, Leaked by Hungarian Playstation Store

Hrithik Raj
ANALYST
News
19   //    24 Mar 2019, 09:40 IST

Apex Legends
Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 1 along with its first battle pass was finally been made available to the players a week ago. Apex Legends Season 1 included a new legend who was previously leaked by data miners,"Octane". Apex Legends developers have already confirmed that we can expect new legends along with new content at the start of every new season. Though we might get a new legend in the existing Apex Legend Season 1.

Hungarian Playstation store website mentioned in an Apex Legend Description-

"Two new legends will be introduced during the season, using the new weapon sets you can access as the season progresses. Plus, with every new Legend and weapon, you can get a whole new set of accessories.”

So, looking upon the translated version of the description mentioned in the Hungarian Playstation store. We can assume that there's a clear chance that we get a new legend in Apex Legend Season 1.


Apex Legend Description on Hungarian PlayStation store: a Translated version of Description
Apex Legend Description on Hungarian PlayStation store: a Translated version of Description

Among the present list of upcoming legends, Wattson is the one which might come in Apex Legends Season 1. In one of my previous article, I talked about Wattson's abilities-

I wrote: In terms of abilities of Wattson, we know about the only one which is called "Tesla Trap". The name suggests that the ability might be similar to that of caustic, it can be used to set traps and electrocute enemies.

There is no official response yet regarding the matter, Stick to Sportskeeda to stay updated on the topic.

