Apex Legends Season 12 Firing Range Guide: How to test and use locked legends

Currently, Apex Legends offers 20 characters for players to choose from. Aside from the initial eight legends that came pre-unlocked during the game's release, all other characters had to be unlocked using either Legends Tokens or Apex Coins.

These tokens need to be earned by grinding for a certain amount of time. As a result, some players who like to play the game casually often don't have all the legends unlocked. However, a new, unusual Firing Range trick will allow players to even try the locked legends, but they need to have Rampart unlocked.

How can Rampart be used in Firing Range to test and try the locked characters in Apex Legends?

Recently, a trick was discovered that allows Apex players to try out the legends that are yet to be unlocked in their accounts. To execute the trick, they need to have the Rampart character unlocked.

The Firing Range is the training ground of Apex Legends, where players can warm themselves up before hopping into a match. The purpose of the Firing Range is the same as that of Valorant's Range. It helps players get used to the recoil of weapons, movement, and various other mechanics that the game can offer.

The trick was discovered by a fellow Redditor named Dark_Infernox. He pointed out that Rampart needs to be unlocked before using the locked legends in the Firing Range.

Here are the steps to use and test the locked characters in the Firing Range:

Select Rampart from the Legends tab between Club and Loadout.

Click on and go to the Firing Range.

Upon landing inside the Firing Range, players will be able to see some of the abilities of legends like Revenant and Mad Maggie (in case they are yet to be unlocked).

From there, they will be able to test the abilities that their locked legends have to offer.

It must be remembered that the choice of abilities depends upon luck. Many users on the post confirmed that they managed to get the abilities of Revenant and Mad Maggie.

However, they had difficulties getting the abilities of some original legends like Bloodhound and Bangalore.

Respawn Entertainment should implement this trick as a feature in the upcoming seasons of Apex Legends

Testing locked legends before unlocking them can be a great deal for players. It lets them decide if they are comfortable with that particular character and proceed towards unlocking it or not.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL Breaking: New Apex Chronicles for Bangalore is live now in Apex Legends: "The Williams Sendoff"



The first chapter adds a new challenge to the Firing Range - hit 35 targets. Breaking: New Apex Chronicles for Bangalore is live now in Apex Legends: "The Williams Sendoff" The first chapter adds a new challenge to the Firing Range - hit 35 targets. https://t.co/RtExbqc6NN

This is just a trick that a certain number of players have come across and started to use. Respawn Entertainment should implement such a feature in the upcoming seasons of Apex Legends and will be widely embraced by the community.

There have been rumors that certain changes will come to the Firing Range in the future. However, it needs to be seen if Respawn will manage to implement this feature or save it for later in the future.

Currently, players can complete the "The Williams Sendoff" challenge for Bangalore in the Firing Range. It will unlock various items, and a Bangalore special Apex Pack will be rewarded after completion.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar