New Apex Legends leak hints at Firing Range changes coming to the shooter

It has been more than three years since Apex Legends was released. Various aspects of the game have changed since then, except for the Firing Range. This mode has remained the same since the inception of the game.

Finally, a leak suggests that some changes might be on their way into the mode. These changes will allow the players to train more efficiently and get properly warmed up before entering the matches.

Some improvements might be added to the existing Firing Range of Apex Legends

Recently, some information about an Energy Pistol called "Fanatic" was leaked online. In the leaked video, certain control panels can be seen in the Firing Range.

Upon looking closely, these panels can change the distance and speed of the bots and dummies present in the Range. It is still unclear if anything else can also be done as the quality and resolution of the video is subpar.

Some fans spotted this significant change next to the gun racks in the Firing Range. Leaks have shown up on Reddit and Twitter, and speculation has been going on among fans ever since.

The exact details of the changes are still unknown. If implemented, it will help the players to train themselves in a more effective way of honing the skills needed to emerge victorious in Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment is yet to confirm these leaked Firing Range changes. An official announcement from the studio will clear all confusion and speculation among fans.

It has happened many times that specific changes were limited to test and dev servers and failed to make it to the public servers. One example is an assault rifle named "Nemesis" that was also leaked once upon a time.

The R-301 Carbine model was used to show off the weapon. However, it has not been added to the live build of the game to date. However, a ton of changes arrived in the game with the arrival of Defiance.

Some of these include the rework of the Olympus map, the introduction of "Mad Maggie", certain movement changes, and a lot more. Season 12 was released on February 8, 2022, for Windows PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar