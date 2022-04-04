Apex Legends Season 12 guide: How to control the recoil of Havoc

Havoc is one of those rifles in Apex Legends that has the potential to inflict heavy damage on opponents. As the saying goes, 'with great power comes great responsibility,' players who like to use the weapon must be used to its a substantial amount of recoil.

Havoc rifle runs on Energy Ammo in the game. Although it is quite manageable during close to medium-range combat, its recoil can be challenging to handle if somebody tries to engage in a long-range fight using the weapon. Recently, a popular Apex Legends streamer named 'Taxi2g' shared a technique that helps players get used to the recoil and master it.

Controlling the recoil of Havoc rifle in Apex Legends Season 12 is easier than it seems

Havoc is known to have one of the highest amounts of recoil among the entire arsenal of Apex Legends. Naturally, players sometimes find it difficult to control, especially at long ranges. However, a popular streamer named Taxi2g has found a rather simple solution to this problem.

The solution does not demand any complex maneuvers from players, but all they need to do is strafe while shooting. This means that players should move while trying to spray down enemies from a distance.

Taxi2g's viewers clipped the video footage above on March 27, 2022, where he explained how easy it is to control the recoil of the Havoc rifle. He further continued that the method is applicable for the rest of the fully-automatic weapons as well.

Taxi2g even said that players don't have to learn the recoil patterns. Strafing while shooting will help drastically reduce the recoil of the weapons, making it easier for them to control them.

Recoil patterns are something that is more important to learn for games like Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege, or Valorant. However, in Apex, movement should be prioritized and mastered over learning the recoil patterns of weapons. Taxi shared a similar tip in his video.

Which other weapons can be controlled in a similar way in Apex Legends?

Almost every weapon in the game can be controlled in a similar fashion. This is one of the key mechanics of the game where the recoil of a weapon is greatly reduced while strafing. Strafing means moving left and right while shooting, giving the opposing player a hard time.

The same mechanics are used in Valorant, CS:GO, etc., and are also applicable in Apex. The R-301 Assault Rifle, the R-99 SMG, the Spitfire, and the Devotion are some of the few examples of weapons whose recoil can be controlled similarly to that of the Havoc Rifle.

It is still unknown if Respawn Entertainment has any plans to change this method of controlling the recoil in Season 13. The twelfth season of the game started on February 8, 2022, and is scheduled to end on May 10, 2022. The arrival of Season 13 is expected to be sometime around mid-May.

