Apex Legends Season 13 Hero Knight: All leaked Newcastle abilities, battle pass, and more

Apex Legends’ Season 13 has been one of the most talked-about updates, rumored to arrive in early May 2022. This update will mark the end of Season 12 Defiance and will add new content.

As with every other update, the next update will also bring a new playable character. This time, it will mark the arrival of Newcastle, who has been previously leaked. This update will also bring a change to one of its maps, which has been a trend for a long time.

To discuss what will be included in the update, this article will give a thorough insight into what is known so far.

Everything known about Apex Legends’ upcoming Season 13 update

Apex Legends’ Season 13 will be codenamed Hero Knight and will succeed Defiance by bringing new content to the game. One of the most highlighted additions to this update will be Newcastle, who will bring a new way to play the game.

As known from the lore, Newcastle was the runners-up behind Forge, who was assassinated by Revenant back in Season 4. Multiple seasons later, this mystery character will finally make a debut in the shooter game with Hero Knight.

The following is a list of abilities that the legend will bring along with him in the new update:

Passive ability: Retrieve The Wounded- This allows Newcastle to drag downed teammates to a safe location and revive them while using his protective shield

This allows Newcastle to drag downed teammates to a safe location and revive them while using his protective shield Tactical ability: Mobile Shield- Deployable barrier that comes out of a controllable drone, which allows it to move to the player’s comfort

Deployable barrier that comes out of a controllable drone, which allows it to move to the player’s comfort Ultimate: Castle Wall- Newcastle leaps and slams his ultimate to a specified location to deploy a stronghold on any location

HYPERMYST @HYPERMYSTx Season 13 Hero Knight battlepass skins Season 13 Hero Knight battlepass skins https://t.co/LoM9sFdQcv

The new season will also arrive with a new Battlepass, bringing new cosmetics into the game. The following is a list of items that will be included with the Hero Knight Battlepass:

Rare character skin for Crypto

Epic character skin for Pathfinder

Epic character skin for Mad Maggie

Epic Wingman weapon skin

Legendary Splitfire weapon skin

Rare G7 Scout weapon skin

Rare Longbow weapon skin

Rare Devotion LMG weapon skin

Rare Compound Bow weapon skin

Rare Charge Rifle weapon skin

Legendary C.A.R. SMG weapon skin

Rare RE-45 weapon skin

Rare 30-30 Repeater weapon skin

Epic banner frame for Caustic

Epic banner frame for Octane

Epic banner frame for Gibraltar

Respawn has also officially teased the incoming of a deep-sea monster. As known from leaks, the monster is going to be a dead Leviathan that will bring changes to Stormpoint by partially flooding it.

Apex Legends @PlayApex It's probably just an equipment malfunction. It's probably just an equipment malfunction. https://t.co/MdlAvX7qLC

Apex Legends has already teased the upcoming season by introducing advert banners on maps in Season 12. So, it can be said for sure that the reveal for the next update is approaching closer.

Apex Legends News @alphaINTEL The wait is over.

He’s Here!



First Season 13 teaser live now. The wait is over.He’s Here!First Season 13 teaser live now. https://t.co/pO1FEoWWqU

The new update of Apex Legends is speculated to arrive in early May. However, since there is no official news regarding the same, this information could see some changes in the future.

Edited by Saman