Apex Legends Season 13 Hero Knight: All leaked Newcastle abilities, battle pass, and more

Apex Legends’ Season 13 has been one of the most talked-about updates, rumored to arrive in early May 2022. This update will mark the end of Season 12 Defiance and will add new content.
As with every other update, the next update will also bring a new playable character. This time, it will mark the arrival of Newcastle, who has been previously leaked. This update will also bring a change to one of its maps, which has been a trend for a long time.
To discuss what will be included in the update, this article will give a thorough insight into what is known so far.
Everything known about Apex Legends’ upcoming Season 13 update
Apex Legends’ Season 13 will be codenamed Hero Knight and will succeed Defiance by bringing new content to the game. One of the most highlighted additions to this update will be Newcastle, who will bring a new way to play the game.
As known from the lore, Newcastle was the runners-up behind Forge, who was assassinated by Revenant back in Season 4. Multiple seasons later, this mystery character will finally make a debut in the shooter game with Hero Knight.
The following is a list of abilities that the legend will bring along with him in the new update:
- Passive ability: Retrieve The Wounded- This allows Newcastle to drag downed teammates to a safe location and revive them while using his protective shield
- Tactical ability: Mobile Shield- Deployable barrier that comes out of a controllable drone, which allows it to move to the player’s comfort
- Ultimate: Castle Wall- Newcastle leaps and slams his ultimate to a specified location to deploy a stronghold on any location
The new season will also arrive with a new Battlepass, bringing new cosmetics into the game. The following is a list of items that will be included with the Hero Knight Battlepass:
- Rare character skin for Crypto
- Epic character skin for Pathfinder
- Epic character skin for Mad Maggie
- Epic Wingman weapon skin
- Legendary Splitfire weapon skin
- Rare G7 Scout weapon skin
- Rare Longbow weapon skin
- Rare Devotion LMG weapon skin
- Rare Compound Bow weapon skin
- Rare Charge Rifle weapon skin
- Legendary C.A.R. SMG weapon skin
- Rare RE-45 weapon skin
- Rare 30-30 Repeater weapon skin
- Epic banner frame for Caustic
- Epic banner frame for Octane
- Epic banner frame for Gibraltar
Respawn has also officially teased the incoming of a deep-sea monster. As known from leaks, the monster is going to be a dead Leviathan that will bring changes to Stormpoint by partially flooding it.
Apex Legends has already teased the upcoming season by introducing advert banners on maps in Season 12. So, it can be said for sure that the reveal for the next update is approaching closer.
The new update of Apex Legends is speculated to arrive in early May. However, since there is no official news regarding the same, this information could see some changes in the future.