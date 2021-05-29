Apex Legends Season 9: Everything players need to know about the recent balance changes to Valkyrie

Apex Legends recently introduced a new legend in Season 9, and fans were quite excited to fly across the map as Valkyrie. Shortly after, Respawn devs officially informed that the legend is about to receive a huge balance change. This announcement was a direct result of all the exploits players experienced while playing Valkyrie.

Another minor @playapex patch rolling out now. See details below!



Also heads up that we need more time to work out the kinks with Arenas leaver penalties. We're now hoping to bring those back with a patch that's currently scheduled for one week from now. pic.twitter.com/xHZhOovQEm — Respawn (@Respawn) May 27, 2021

Apex Legends Season 9 is off to a brilliant start after some minor hiccups during the early phase. Fans finally found a legend whose kit was based entirely on mobility around the map. This was the much-needed change players wanted, but no one expected the legend to be so broken.

Valkyrie has come up with numerous bugs of her own, and while this has upset fans, the developers have come up with a fix. This fix will not only deal with all the glitches but also rework some of Valkyrie's abilities in Season 9.

Apex Legends Season 9 - How will the developers reshape Valkyrie's kit?

Respawn Entertainment recently posted an official announcement on twitter that addressed all the controversy surrounding Valkyrie. The developers agreed that the new legend required a balance change, and the patch update was issued to resolve all the existing issues.

Apex Legends Update: Valkyrie Nerf!

- New Update will Remove Tactical Hover Ability and will go into effect on Thursday pic.twitter.com/Ebs5eRyOeV — Weekly Replay (@WeeklyReplay) May 26, 2021

The official patch mentioned that Valkyrie's hovering ability was creating some unnecessary issues. Hovering while using Valkyrie's tactical ability will now cost the same amount of fuel as it does without using the tactical. The change was intended to stop players from exploiting Valkyrie's aerial abilities in-game.

Players exploited this ability creatively to stay out of fights during the final stages of the game. At the same time, they figured that Valkyrie's hovering abilities allowed them to levitate infinitely around the map. In fact, this became quite popular among fans as several kept using this trick to survive longer.

However, a recent patch update has removed this exploit from the game, encouraging players to engage in gunfights.

@HeatherBrouill2 VALKYRIE JUST GOT HER FIRST NERF... @PlayApex DAMN U CANT USE HER JETPACK TO HOVER IN THE AIR LONG WHICH USING HER TACTICAL AT THE SAME TIME! — Jarell (@Jayyoshi1) May 27, 2021

Valkyrie as a legend is unique in Apex Legends Season 9. While Horizon is the only legend that can challenge her aerial abilities, there are absolutely no counters to Valkyrie's ultimate. For example, a team can run away from a gunfight or a third-party situation simply by using Valkyrie's ultimate.

And just to clarify. I have NEVER used her tactical hover for the purpose being addressed with this nerf. She is way more useful with her team than flying in the air like a clay pigeon. — Collin (@thedancer1818) May 27, 2021

Naturally, several players prefer using this technique instead of taking direct fights across the map. This became too common in the end circle, as multiple teams would exploit Valkyrie's ultimate to fly around.

While some players have agreed with these balance changes, others have argued that this is definitely a nerf for the newly introduced legend in Apex Legends Season 9.

Regardless, players will have to adapt to these recent changes and figure out better ways to use Valkyrie. The legend has immense potential and can change the tide of a match if her kit is used properly in Apex Legends Season 9.