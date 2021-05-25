Apex Legends Season 9: How to win Arena matches easily as Lifeline

The Apex Legends Season 9 began on May 4th, 2021, and a new game mode was introduced along with the update.

Respawn Entertainment with the Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy update introduced the Arena Mode. Players took to Twitter to report that SBMM in Arena Mode had broken the matchmaking system. At first, the servers were crashing as a large number of players tried to log in simultaneously which was later fixed by the company.

The new game mode takes the usual 60-person Battle Royale survival into a much smaller 3v3 scenario. One squad versus another, without any other distractions.

This article will discuss how to win Arena matches easily as Lifeline in Apex Legends.

Tips & tricks to dominate Arena matches with Lifeline in Apex Legends

In Arena Mode, teams get a chance to fully gear up at the spawn point before being going to the smaller combat zones.

A team needs to win three rounds and be ahead of the enemy team by two points to win the match. A player can win as quickly as 3-0 or 3-1, but if the rounds go all the way to the 9th (such as a 4-4 split), it will be followed by a sudden death mode.

The key to winning an Arena match is to use the economy properly. When playing as Lifeline, players need to buy a care package in the first round along with two frag grenades and a Mozambique Shotgun which is free in Apex Legends.

This way the player can call the care package and get some good loot. With the help of two frag grenades, players can stop their enemies from pushing for some time.

In the second round, the player will again buy a care package and upgrade the Mozambique Shotgun to a blue tier with a 2x scope. Players will also need to buy a golden backpack that comes with a guardian angel perk.

This way, players get to save a lot of money for the next round. This ensures that they can buy any weapon with the max upgrade. If the player loses the 2nd round, the same process may should be repeated until a player wins the match in Apex Legends Arena Mode.

