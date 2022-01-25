Are Destiny 2 servers down? (January 25) Update time, server status, and more

Destiny 2 servers are undergoing their scheduled maintenance just before the weekly reset. While Bungie won't implement hotfixes with this maintenance, players will still experience downtime before everything is up and ready.

More info: Tomorrow (January 25) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance.Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 8 AM (1600 UTC).More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36… Tomorrow (January 25) at 5 AM PST (1300 UTC), Destiny 1 and 2 will undergo maintenance. Players will be removed from activities at 5:45 AM (1345 UTC) and be unable to log in until 8 AM (1600 UTC). More info: help.bungie.net/hc/articles/36…

The scheduled maintenance started at 5:00 AM Pacific Standard Time. However, players were removed from the game around 5:45 AM PST (1345 UTC). During this time, third-party applications, the official website, and the main game will be unavailable for log-ins.

Destiny 2 servers will be back up at 8:00 AM PST (1600 UTC), which is an hour before the weekly reset.

When will Destiny 2 servers be back up? (January 25)

Bungie always announces the maintenance period one day prior to the actual weekly reset. This makes things a lot easier for players looking to schedule their activities and proceed accordingly.

While downtimes usually conclude an hour before everything rotates out, players never really seem to have enough time for unfinished objectives.

The weekly reset will occur around 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time (1700 UTC). As everyone might have noticed, Destiny 2 servers shut down recently, but only for a brief period.

29 days. #TheWitchQueen Season of the [REDACTED] launches on February 22nd at weekly reset.29 days. #Destiny2 Season of the [REDACTED] launches on February 22nd at weekly reset. 29 days. #Destiny2 #TheWitchQueen https://t.co/JlzodRLWdI

At 5:45 AM PST (1345 UTC), players were logged out forcefully from the game's server, regardless of the activities each player was participating in. However, this downtime is scheduled to last until 8:00 AM (1600 UTC), which is one hour before the reset.

Server maintenance is conducted to keep everything in order. Usually, weekly resets in Destiny 2 change a lot of things within the game. From Nightfall Strikes to Crucible and vendor inventories, most of them get replaced with new ones after things hit the official servers.

The official downtime period for all major regions is as follows:

Australia: 12:45 AM (January 26) to 3:00 AM (January 26)

China: 9:45 PM (January 25) to 12:00 AM (January 26)

UK: 1:15 PM (January 25) to 4:00 PM (January 25)

Bungie will still hold background maintenance after the downtime is lifted at 1600 UTC. However, this might lead to some connectivity issues, so entering the game a while after the planned reset completes is the best bet.

