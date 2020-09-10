Are Fortnite concerts the future of live music?

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how things operate the world over. People have been forced to quarantine, avoid large public gatherings and even wear face coverings out of their home in order to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. During this time, sports were cancelled or postponed, and esports took over. Fortnite has benefited from this shift quite a lot.

Viewership and player population have risen across many games and streaming platforms. Children out of school needed to find something to do in their homes. Gamblers needed to find something to bet on. Gamers needed that one game to play that will always be available. Fortnite, being free to play, is a go-to game for many players.

Fortnite and Travis Scott

Fortnite partnered with rapper Travis Scott earlier this year (Image Credit: Epic Games)

With nowhere to go and many events being cancelled, Fortnite stepped in. Right at the beginning of the USA’s response to COVID-19, Fortnite partnered with rapper Travis Scott. What followed was a magical performance within Fortnite that may go down as its best live event ever. Millions of players attended a spectacle that featured a giant Travis Scott rapping popular songs while delivering fierce visual callbacks to previous Fortnite live events.

Other Fortnite live events

More live events are sure to come in the king of the battle royale (Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite has allowed players to take a break from the sweatiness of the battle royale mode. Several live events have happened over its lifetime. A giant robot fought a monster. A black hole sucked the entire Chapter 1 map out of existence. Marshmello even hosted a concert in a motion capture suit that set off this wave of insane Fortnite events.

More live events are sure to come in the king of the battle royale. Galactus is headed towards the island to take on several well-known Marvel Comics heroes. One can only assume his arrival will take place as one of these live events. He will show up, the characters will fight him and from there, who knows what else could happen?

The future of live music

Fortnite could use the current uncertainties of the real world to grow even more (Image Credit: Epic Games)

With real-world events uncertain for the time being, Fortnite could use this opportunity to grow even more. Virtual concerts have taken place but they are not able to deliver the extravagant effects that a video game can. Fortnite could reach out to other popular musical artists and collaborate in-game.

Fortnite, being as popular as it is, could probably even get away with charging for admission to these events. Players would still flock to the game or a stream to see an event. Plus, millions of people over the internet constitute a much higher number than a few thousand that can fit inside an arena. The possibilities are endless.