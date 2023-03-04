Are the Pivot Pack and Pivot Essentials Pack in FIFA 23 worth it?

The Pivot Pack and Pivot Essentials Pack made their store debut in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with the release of the Fantasy FUT promo. EA Sports has followed the trend of releasing special offerings along with such events, and these are available for a limited time.

Naturally, these packs have a special attraction associated with them, as their probable content is quite different. Some of them had guaranteed promo cards in the past, and there was even one that assured icon items. The better rewards can be slightly difficult to obtain as those special packs usually have a higher price than the standard ones.

Moreover, some of the possible content from these packs might seem very lucrative at first glance. However, a detailed study is often needed to understand their true value, and the same can be done for the Pivot Pack and the Pivot Essentials Pack. The two of them are available for the same duration, but come at different price points.

Let’s observe if either or both of them have any value, or if they should be avoided at all costs.

Both the Pivot Pack and the Pivot Essentials Pack have some interesting offerings for FIFA 23 players

The worthiness of any pack in FIFA 23 is based essentially on three major parameters:

· The nature of the possible cards that can be obtained.

· The odds of every reward that can be obtained from the packs.

· The cost of the packs.

As mentioned above, the offerings of the Pivot Pack and the Pivot Essentials Pack are quite different. Naturally, their costs also vary massively, with the former being the costlier counterpart.

The Pivot Pack is the more expensive option to pick between the two, and it costs a mammoth 300,000 FUT coins. These are the items that a FIFA 23 player could possibly receive from it:

· 55 Gold Rare Items, with two guaranteed to be 86 and above.

· 1 Prime Icon Player Pick item between three on loan for 20 games.

These are the odds of all the possible content:

· Gold 75+ Player – 100%

· Gold 82+ Player – 100%

· Gold 90+ Player – 14%

· Team of the Week Player – 71%

· Fantasy FUT Player – 26%

· Fantasy FUT Heroes Player – 1.4%

The Pivot Essentials Pack is a nice alternative for those who don’t have a lot of cash as it only costs 75,000 FUT coins. These are the items that players can possibly receive from it:

· 10 Rare Gold Player with one guaranteed to be 86 or higher.

· 1 Mid Loan Icon Pick between three options for seven games.

Here are the odds of all the possible rewards:

· Gold 75+ Player – 100%

· Gold 82+ Player – 100%

· Gold 86+ Player – 100%

· Team of the Week Player – 28%

· Fantasy FUT Player – 9.7%

· Fantasy FUT Heroes Player - <1%

Which special pack is worth the cost?

Both FIFA 23 packs are great options for those who are desperate for a Fantasy FUT item, and the associated odds for them are the highest. Neither has a guaranteed promo item, but the odds of the Pivot Pack seem quite good.

The costlier pack also has extremely high odds of a TOTW item, and those can turn out to be quite handy for completing SBCs. The Pivot Essentials Pack is a good option for low budgets, but its potential value isn’t quite there.

However, players should avoid both packs if they’re willing to wait for the Fantasy FUT promo items in FIFA 23, as they can pick those up from the market later on.

