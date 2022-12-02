5 best budget FIFA 23 cards to use in Ultimate Team (December 2022)

The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team market is always in flux, with prices rising and dripping based on several factors. Being comfortable with the trends and whims of the market is crucial for gamers to succeed in Ultimate Team and build an incredible squad. As expected, the best cards in the game are costly, but with a plethora of promos being released by EA Sports, there are always bargains to look out for.

EA Sports generates a large portion of their annual revenue from microtransactions. This is prevalent in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as well, with fans spending money to open packs and boost their in-game currency, allowing them to buy better players. Luckily for those who choose not to spend money on the game, there are several cards that are incredible in-game despite being cheap.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The player prices mentioned can change over time based on the FUT transfer market.

These cheap beasts are incredible in the FIFA 23 meta despite being under 15,000 FUT coins

1) Antonio Rudiger (Gold)

Following his high-profile transfer from Chelsea to European champions Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger received a massive upgrade to his overall rating in FIFA 23. After being upgraded from an overall of 83 to 87, he quickly became one of the most overpowered and popular gold centre-backs in Ultimate Team.

Rudiger used to cost over 100,000 coins in the early stages of the game, but with the release of so many promo cards, his price has crashed significantly. Fortunately, he has retained his viability in-game and is still an imposing presence in defense for any opposition to deal with.

2) Jonathan Ikone (Road to the Knockouts)

The meta of FIFA 23 recently went through a drastic change, with lengthy players no longer being overpowered in-game. Pace has assumed its usual role as the most crucial stat in the game, making the likes of Jonathan Ikone extremely overpowered. Not only does he suit the meta of the game, but is also quite easy to accommodate into squads as he's French and from the Serie A league.

Ikone received his first special card of the season with his inclusion in the Road to the Knockouts promo. With ACF Fiorentina progressing through to the knockout stages of the Conference League, he received a massive upgrade to his attributes. He has 97 pace and 91 dribbling, along with four-star skill moves, making him an incredible winger in FIFA 23.

3) Sofiane Boufal (Path to Glory)

The World Cup is in full swing, and the hype surrounding the tournament has taken over FIFA 23 as well. This was evident with the release of the Path to Glory promo, featuring cards from participating nations that get upgraded based on their team's performance at the tournament.

Morocco took the footballing world by storm by defeating Belgium and topping their group in the World Cup. This ensures that Sofiane Boufal's Path to Glory card will receive major upgrades in-game, making him a viable option for Ligue 1 squads in FUT. He has four-star skill moves and weak foot, along with incredible pace, dribbling, and passing stats.

4) Wissam Ben Yedder (Team of the Week)

Despite not being as popular with fans as he was in previous editions of FIFA, FUT veterans will be well aware of how broken Wissam Ben Yedder is in-game. The French striker has been overpowered in FIFA for the past four years with impeccable finishing ability and sublime dribbling skills.

While he isn't the fastest player by any means, Ben Yedder is amongst the most clinical finishers in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. He has incredible shooting and dribbling stats, as well as a coveted five-star weak foot, making him a force to be reckoned with for any defensive line.

5) Jude Bellingham (Team of the Week)

Jude Bellingham's rise to prominence has been spectacular, with the English youngster proving his worth for both club and country. He has some of the best clubs in the world competing to secure his services, and his abilities accurately reflect that fact in FIFA 23.

Bellingham was included on the roster of global ambassadors for FIFA 23, receiving a significant rating upgrade in-game. His Team of the Week version is 86-rated and is amongst the most versatile cards in the Bundesliga. He has well-rounded stats across the board, making him an incredible box-to-box midfield option.

