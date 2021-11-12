Are PUBG New State servers running? How to start a match amid long matchmaking times

PUBG New State was finally launched on November 11, but its player base faced issues in-game as there was a server issue. Whenever a new game or season is launched, it is susceptible to server issues due to the sheer volume of players in the queue.
PUBG New State was no exception, and in this case, its global launch was delayed by two hours owing to server maintenance. However, the servers are back online, and the long queue time has been resolved by rolling out the relevant maintenance breaks.
Are PUBG New State servers back online?
This new title has been one of the most anticipated mobile battle royales in the past few weeks. Its global launch finally took place yesterday. However, while fans eagerly waited in the queue for their first game, most of them could not get past the matchmaking.
This was because PUBG New State’s servers were facing issues, and the devs had announced that the global launch would be delayed by two hours.
It is quite common for games to experience server issues during a global launch because of the large number of players trying to access the servers simultaneously. This can cause strain on servers, causing server issues and longer matchmaking times.
PUBG New State players do not have to worry about this issue now since the servers are back online.
PUBG New State’s long matchmaking issue
The player base did not have the ideal gaming experience owing to a host of server issues. Even after resolving the server issue, gamers were stuck in matchmaking for a very long time.
Now that PUBG New State has rolled out a bunch of maintenance breaks, this issue should be resolved. However, if the problem persists, here are a few last-ditch efforts that should fix the long matchmaking issue:
- Update to the latest Android/iOS version
- Restarting the application
- Clearing the game cache memory, done by going to Settings > PUBG New State > Storage > Clear all data and cache
- Restarting the Wi-Fi router
- Rebooting the device
- Clearing all the apps running in the background
- Disable VPN
These steps should improve the matchmaking time and resolve this issue. Players also need to understand that PUBG New State is a new game, and bugs are expected at this stage.
Therefore, these fixes are not complete solutions but effective fixes that should resolve the issue.