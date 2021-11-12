Are PUBG New State servers running? How to start a match amid long matchmaking times

PUBG New State was finally launched on November 11, but its player base faced issues in-game as there was a server issue. Whenever a new game or season is launched, it is susceptible to server issues due to the sheer volume of players in the queue.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE 📢Due to a large inflow of users in a short time period, some users may be temporarily experiencing log-in issues. We are looking into resolving this issue swiftly. Thank you for your patience. 📢Due to a large inflow of users in a short time period, some users may be temporarily experiencing log-in issues. We are looking into resolving this issue swiftly. Thank you for your patience.

PUBG New State was no exception, and in this case, its global launch was delayed by two hours owing to server maintenance. However, the servers are back online, and the long queue time has been resolved by rolling out the relevant maintenance breaks.

Are PUBG New State servers back online?

This new title has been one of the most anticipated mobile battle royales in the past few weeks. Its global launch finally took place yesterday. However, while fans eagerly waited in the queue for their first game, most of them could not get past the matchmaking.

This was because PUBG New State’s servers were facing issues, and the devs had announced that the global launch would be delayed by two hours.

PUBG: NEW STATE @PUBG_NEWSTATE Hello Survivors!

Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.

Please refer to the official website for more details. Hello Survivors!Due to current server issues we've decided to postpone the official launch of the game TWO hours to 06:00 (UTC). We apologize for any inconvenience.Please refer to the official website for more details. https://t.co/ppej12dg5w

It is quite common for games to experience server issues during a global launch because of the large number of players trying to access the servers simultaneously. This can cause strain on servers, causing server issues and longer matchmaking times.

PUBG New State players do not have to worry about this issue now since the servers are back online.

PUBG New State’s long matchmaking issue

The player base did not have the ideal gaming experience owing to a host of server issues. Even after resolving the server issue, gamers were stuck in matchmaking for a very long time.

Now that PUBG New State has rolled out a bunch of maintenance breaks, this issue should be resolved. However, if the problem persists, here are a few last-ditch efforts that should fix the long matchmaking issue:

Update to the latest Android/iOS version

Restarting the application

Clearing the game cache memory, done by going to Settings > PUBG New State > Storage > Clear all data and cache

Restarting the Wi-Fi router

Rebooting the device

Clearing all the apps running in the background

Disable VPN

These steps should improve the matchmaking time and resolve this issue. Players also need to understand that PUBG New State is a new game, and bugs are expected at this stage.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Therefore, these fixes are not complete solutions but effective fixes that should resolve the issue.

Edited by Ravi Iyer