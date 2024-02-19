Are Tanks the weakest role in Overwatch 2 Season 9?

Overwatch 2 Season 9 has rolled out a brand-new balance patch, and Heroes from every class have been adjusted to fit the new standard of gameplay. The balance changes did bring forth an entirely new meta, addressing a whole generation's worth of problems.

However, it is growing increasingly evident that the Tank role has been crucified in this process, making the experience of queueing for Tank quite miserable for players. A Reddit user, Y62201, in a recent post stated:

"Tank is now by far the most miserable role to play after the update. Your hitbox is already absolutely massive then you just get melted by Zens with discord"

This post has resonated with most Tank players in the Overwatch 2 community, who have shared similar dissatisfying experiences in the comments. Read on to learn more about this issue.

Overwatch 2 makes Tanks unplayable after Season 9 update

The latest Overwatch 2 Season 9 update has incorporated self-healing. This has been paired with increased Hero damage potential and health pools to help improve the game's combat standard. While the Support class and the Damage Heroes have thrived with this update, the Tank Heroes, with their massive hitboxes have become the victims of absolute slaughter.

User Revenge_Is_Here supplements this post by providing an in-depth analysis of the new changes. The health buffs have been quite redundant for the Tank heroes. A Tank's primary means of survival has always been self-sustenance using abilities and, of course, being healed mid-fight.

The 20% healing reduction has made Tanks extremely susceptible to being eliminated in fractions of a second. While Damage Heroes and Supports can reposition, not every Tank Hero has the option to opt out of frontline fights.

User MegaDuckDodgers says the 5v5 game format was never suited for Tank balancing in Overwatch 2. In Season 9, it has become increasingly apparent how underwhelming it is to play the game as a Tank.

The loss of a second tank with the release of OW2 has put tremendous pressure on the Tank role. Previously, with two Tanks in the game, players had enough leeway to work around the crowd control and high damage numbers offered. However, with only one player handling the Tank role, it becomes incredibly hard to control the tides of a match.

User Mwakay highlights how frustrating it was to play the game when Mauga was first released. The constant need to pocket the Tank with healing made the game feel extremely slow and boring.

With a swift patch updating the former problem, players expected Blizzard to improve the general quality-of-life for all Tanks with Season 9. However, the class has been dealt an unfair hand in Overwatch 2 Season 9, making it almost an unplayable role.

