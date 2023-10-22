Argenti vs Huohuo: Speculating which 5-star character to pick in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

Version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail is scheduled for release in early November. Ever since HoYoverse announced Argenti and Huohuo in their drip marketing posts on X (formerly Twitter), the entire community has been eagerly waiting for them. However, Trailblazers, who are unaware of them might be wondering which new 5-star character to choose in the upcoming version.

This article will detail their respective kit and abilities and detail which 5-star character you should be rolling for in the upcoming version.

Note: This article is subjective, and based on unreleased information and leaks, which are subject to change.

Argenti’s kit and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Argenti (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti’s kit focuses on dealing massive Physical damage to his opponents as he treads on the Path of Erudition. Below is a list of his abilities in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5:

Basic Attack: Unleashes an attack on a single target dealing Physical DMG.

Deals Physical DMG to all enemies on the battlefield. Ultimate: He consumes energy to deal Physical DMG on all enemies. The ultimate can consume either 100% or 200% of the energy capacity, and if he consumes 200% energy, his damage will increase while also dealing six additional hits on random opponents.

He consumes energy to deal Physical DMG on all enemies. The ultimate can consume either 100% or 200% of the energy capacity, and if he consumes 200% energy, his damage will increase while also dealing six additional hits on random opponents. Talent: After hitting opponents with any of his abilities, Argenti restores five energy and gains one Self-cultivation stack that increases his CRIT Rate. The stack effect can stack up to ten times.

After hitting opponents with any of his abilities, Argenti restores five energy and gains one Self-cultivation stack that increases his CRIT Rate. The stack effect can stack up to ten times. Technique: Stuns single or multiple enemies in an area for eight seconds and deals Physical DMG while restoring five energy upon entering a battle with them.

Huohuo’s abilities and kit in Honkai Star Rail

Huohuo is a Path of Abundance character in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. She excels in restoring her ally’s HP and ensuring no one gets knocked down. Her abilities are listed below:

Basic Attack: Deals Wind DMG on a single opponent.

Deals Wind DMG on a single opponent. Skill: Restores a notable amount of HP of a single ally while also healing the rest of the party for a small amount.

Restores a notable amount of HP of a single ally while also healing the rest of the party for a small amount. Ultimate: Restores energy for all allies except Huohuo while increasing their ATK for two turns.

Restores energy for all allies except Huohuo while increasing their ATK for two turns. Talent: Upon casting Huohuo’s ultimate, she gains the “Spiritual Experience” effect. While the effect is active, She will restore energy at the start of each turn for all allies.

Upon casting Huohuo’s ultimate, she gains the “Spiritual Experience” effect. While the effect is active, She will restore energy at the start of each turn for all allies. Upon casting Huohuo’s skill, she gains the “Lives of the Sacrifice” effect. While the effect is active, all allies will restore HP at the start of each turn. Both effects will go away after triggering ten times.

Technique: Huohuo intimidates her surrounding enemies, leading them to run away in the opposite direction. When she enters a battle against an enemy affected by the “Psyonic Dispersion” state will have their ATK lessened.

Argenti vs Huohuo: Which 5-star character to pick in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5?

Huohuo is the better pick in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5. (Image via HoYoverse)

In the upcoming version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail, Huohuo can be considered the better 5-star pick. Her abilities and kit revolve around assisting her allies on the battlefield by restoring their HP.

Huohuo wields the power of the Wind element and specializes in healing and restoring her teammates' energy as she treads on the Path of Abundance. She can easily ensure everyone's survivability when fitted with the right equipment.

On the other hand, Argenti is also an excellent character. He can deal a significant amount of Physical damage to multiple enemies simultaneously as he walks on the Path of Erudition. However, his damage feels lackluster as the multipliers on his abilities are a little low.

For more updates about the upcoming version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.