Ariana Grande may have slipped the 'b-word' during the Fortnite live event

Even though the recent Ariana Grande concert in Fortnite was a massive hit, it might cause some trouble for the Battle Royale game.

Ariana Grande performed some of her most popular songs during the latest RIft Tour event in Fortnite. This naturally included '7 Rings' which was one of the biggest songs of 2019.

Little did anyone know that a single word from '7 Rings' might lead to a change in Fortnite's rating from T (Teen) to AO (Adults Only).

Ariana Grande dropping the b-word could change Fortnite rating

Apparently, a verse in '7 Rings' has the following lyrics:

"Been through some bad s**t, I should be a sad bi**ch"

During her concert, it seems like Ariana Grande sang this line without censoring the b-word. At the moment, Fortnite is rated T, but the usage of bi**h in a live concert can lead to it being rated AO.

Lucas7Yoshi joked about the incident on Twitter:

Fortnite is now rated AO, Adults Only because a singular "bitch" slipped through pic.twitter.com/9qzzljBX7e — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) August 7, 2021

Here's how some fans reacted to Ariana Grande's concert:

Wait, was the rating actually changed or is this just a meme? If the rating was changed it would make it much harder for players to install on certain platforms as they would have to verify their age wouldn’t they? — Geerzy 🇨🇦 (@Geerzy) August 7, 2021

Literally thought she said savage, it might be because it’s not my first language but I think a single word isn’t noticeable or something to remember — DatDusty 🦌🍄 (@DatDustyy) August 7, 2021

A good amount of people in the Fortnite Community swear regardless, so I don’t why even bother censoring it. 🤨 — Jaime 🏳️‍🌈 (@VeteranJaime) August 7, 2021

Are we really finna make a big deal over 1 word that barely anyone paid attention until y’all brought it up — Flux Emote (@BringThisBack1) August 7, 2021

Those are the Damn lyrics. LoL people really thinking it said savage. pic.twitter.com/xY7xADBvVy — 𝐓𝐰𝐈𝐬𝐓𝐞𝐃 (@TwIsTeDStRiKeS) August 7, 2021

Even though it all started as a joke, many players are assuming that Ariana's concert could really affect Fortnite's ratings.

On the flip side, there are others who believe that the singer did not even say b***h, but said savage instead. However, it's unlikely that Ariana used the word savage, because the next line in the verse uses the word as well.

sorry for 3rd time



"Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch

Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?"



that is the raw lyric, replacing "sad bitch" with "savage" would make no sense because it's reiterating a point. — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) August 7, 2021

Implications of a change in Fortnite's rating

It comes as no surprise that the Fortnite community is primarily comprised of teenagers and children at the moment. This explains why Epic Games always needs to bring new content that's user-friendly.

If Fortnite's rating changes from T to AO, it would significantly decrease the game's user-base. This will also delist the game from home systems and consoles.

Most importantly, it can make downloading Fortnite tougher for future players. Before installing, they might have to prove that they're above the age of 18.

Having said that, Fortnite is still rated T and there's only a slight possibility that the aforementioned consequences will have an effect. One thing that Epic Games can certainly do is censor the disputed audio part, and avoid any backlash from the players who'll take part in the Rift Tour in the upcoming days.

Also read: Fortnite is testing a new game mode that could change everything

Edited by Siddharth Satish