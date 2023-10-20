Arknights All Quiet Under the Thunder Open: New Operators, events, and more

Arknights, a popular tower-defense title, is getting another update that will go live on October 24, 2023. It will introduce the Main Theme Episode 12, All Quiet Under the Thunder. Hyperglyph will also roll out other fresh material along with the new episode. Players can get their hands on four debut Operators ranging from 4-stars to 6-stars.

There will be multiple limited-time events waiting for gamers, offering generous reward. Several new and re-run Outfits and Furniture sets will also be available at the Outfit and Furniture store. Additionally, the Conceal Chip Pack will also be available for purchase at the in-game shop. This article provides detailed information about all content in Arknights’ upcoming update.

Arknights All Quiet Under the Thunder release date and time

Arknights All Quiet Under the Thunder will be released on October 24, 2023, at 10:00 UTC -7. Players clearing chapter 21 in the Main Episode 11: Return to Mist will have access to the new episode of this free-to-play friendly gacha title. One can clear stages of All Quiet Under the Thunder in various environments, such as Story, Adverse, and Adverse, to unlock the Cleaner’s Collection content and get the respective rewards.

The prizes include Main Theme Bonus Operator 5-star Morgan, Morgan’s Tokens, Logistics Special Permits, Elite Materials, LMD, Icon - Shackles of Shadow, Plaque- Horizons, and more.

Here is the list of events that the new episode will come with:

All Quiet Under the Thunder Encourage: It will run from October 24 at 10:00 to November 7, 2023 at 03:59 UTC -7. Players who fail to clear stages in the Main Theme Episode will get all their consumed Sanity refunded.

All Quiet Under the Thunder limited-time Drop: This event starts on October 24 at 10:00 and ends on November 7, 2023, at 03:59 UTC -7. All stages that consume sanity, except Annihilation, Intermezzi, and Side Story, will drop exclusive items during the event. The items include Emergency Sanity Sampler, which restores 10 Sanity, and Rhodes Island Supplies, which grants random specified Materials.

Tactical Support Event- Phase II: This event will be available for all players from October 24, 12:00 to November 7, 2023 at 03:59 UTC -7. Tactical Support Event-Phase II offers several missions, which one can complete by clearing the Main Theme stages to earn rewards. It includes Emergency Sanity Booster, Emergency Sanity Concentrate, and more.

Players who clear Main Episode 10, chapter 1, will receive a Trust boost for all their Operators. Additionally, all characters will receive an additional Trust boost for players who clear Main Episode 12, chapter 1.

New Arknights Operators

Humus in Arknights. (Image via Hyperglyph)

The following new Arknights Operators will be available after the update goes live on October 24:

6-Star Ines

5-Star Cement

5-Star Morgan

4-Star Humus

Morgan will be available only from Episode 12’s Cleaner’s Collection. On the other hand, Ines, Cement, and Humus Arknights Operators will be available to pull from the limited-time Headhunting banner, As In My Adumbration.

The banner will be available during the event period, and they will be available in the Standard Headhunting after the event ends. The above-mentioned three Operators and 5-star Windflit will also have a boosted drop rate in this mobile gacha title's banner.

More content in Arknights

Harmonie's Invitation Costume in Arknights. (Image via Hyperglyph)

Arknights All Quiet Under the Thunder will also debut new Epoque collection costumes, which will be available during the event. Here is the list:

Horn: To Effloresce Whitely

Heidi: A Thousand Correspondences

Harmonie: Invitation

Raythean Striker collection costumes' re-run will also be during the event in this tower-defense title. The details are as follows:

Siege: City Destroyer

Indra: Valiant General

Scavenger: Survive

Moreover, the Bloodline of Combat costume collection re-run will also be available in this RPG title, which is listed below:

Hellagur: Octopath Illusion

Shirayuki: Wind of Breaking Blade

Further, the Vitafield Foruiner Series Classics costume re-run, Tranquil Moss for Heavyrain, will be available from October 31, 16:00 to November 14, 2023, at 03:59 UTC -7.

Themed Furniture sets will also be available after the update. Here are the details:

New Furniture Set Glasgow Gang Boxing Gym: It will be available at the store from October 24, 10:00 to November 7, 2023, at 03:59 UTC -7.

It will be available at the store from October 24, 10:00 to November 7, 2023, at 03:59 UTC -7. New Lucky Drop Furniture Set Catastrophe Observatory: Players can obtain this furniture set after October 24, 2023, by clearing the Main Theme and all Supplies stages except for Challenge Mode and tutorial stages.

Additionally, the Conceal Chip Pack will also be available during the event period. Players can purchase it from Arknights' in-app store and get Vanguard Dualchip × 4, Vanguard Chip × 4, Skill Summary-3 × 45, and Skill Summary-11 × 10.