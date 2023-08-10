Arknights: Operators tier list (August 2023)

Hypergryph Studios beautifully blends RPG and tower defense gameplay in Arknights. Players engage in tactical combat by deploying characters called Operators on tiles on the battlefield. Each Operator performs a unique role and belongs to one of the following classes: Defender, Guard, Medic, Specialist, Vanguard, Casters, Sniper, and Supporter.

This gacha title features a vast roster of over 150 characters with different battle prowess. Choosing the best ones in the current meta to use and upgrade will take time and effort. Tier lists can help you make these decisions, and this article lists all Arknights characters from best to worst in August 2023.

All Arknights Operators ranked in August 2023

Best characters in Arknights for August 10, 2023. (Image via Hypergryph)

This article classifies Operators into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective classes. This will help beginners and veterans choose which characters to upgrade and acquire from Headhunt or Recruitment.

Like other gacha tier lists, SS-tier characters dominate the current meta and are strongest, whereas those in the B-tier are the weakest. Here is what each means in Arknights:

SS-tier: They are the most robust characters that help players clear the game’s content quickly. With these Operators in the roster, you need not worry about any enemy in the title.

S-tier: Operators in this tier are less potent than those in the SS-tier, but they dominate every other character in the current meta. With proper upgrades, some Operators might equal those in the SS-tier in terms of battle prowess.

A-tier: These are average units that you can use to clear most content quickly, but make some of the stages in the game challenging. However, pairing them with higher-tier characters provides better results. It is advisable to upgrade them at every opportunity.

B-tier: B-tier characters are the weakest and do not provide any utility. However, beginners can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay. You must work to obtain higher-tier characters as soon as possible in this free-to-play title.

With that being said, here is the tier list of all Arknights Operators under their respective classes:

Defender class tier list

Hoshiguma in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Arknights Defenders are best placed in the frontline acting as tanks. Their high Health Pool (HP) and defensive abilities enable them to soak up damage on the battlefield. Pairing them with Medic class Operators provides the best results. Here are the different tiers of Defenders in the RPG title:

SS-tier

Hoshiguma

Blemishine

Saria

Mudrock

Liskarm

Horn

Eunectes

Nian

Penance

A-tier

Bubble

Dur-Nar

Gummy

Vulcan

Mattherhorn

Aurora

Hung

B-tier

Cardigan

Beagle

Noir Corne

Spot

Medic class tier list

Lumen in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

The Medic class provides support to allies by healing them. Place them at the backlines and watch them prolong the life of other Operators by healing your units effectively. The tiers of Medics are listed below:

SS-tier

Lumen

Warfarin

Nightingale

Paprika

Ptilopsis

Hibiscus the Purifier

Reed the Flame Shadow

Shining

Kal'tsit

S-tier

Breeze

Whisperain

Mulberry

Tuye

Perfumer

Silence

A-tier

Sussurro

Folinic

Ceylon

Myrrh

Gavial

Chestnut

Purestream

B-tier

Lancet-2

Ansel

Hibiscus

Guard class tier list

Mountain in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

These melee Operators have high attack and damage stats, which help them inflict massive physical damage. Guards possess the ability to block incoming attacks and reduce damage from enemies as well. Here is the tier list for Guards:

SS-tier

Skadi

Mountain

Nearl the Radiant Knight

Gavial the Invincible

Thorns

Ch’en

SilverAsh

Pallas

Blaze

Hellagur

Młynar

Specter

Surtr

La Pluma

Irene

S-tier

Lappland

Amiya (Guard)

Tequila

Akafuyu

Tachanka

Luo Xiaohei

Broca

Ayerscarpe

Highmore

Utage

Cutter

Dagda

Arene

Bibeak

A-tier

Flamebringer

Franka

Sideroca

Conviction

Astesia

Indra

Melantha

Beehunter

Matoimaru

Whislash

Estelle

Flint

Mousse

Savage

B-tier

Frostleaf

Jackie

Midnight

Swire

Popukar

Castle-3

Quartz

Dobermann

Caster class tier list

Goldenglow in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

The Operators in the Caster class deal damage by casting their magical abilities. They can penetrate armor and obliterate opponents with ranged attacks. Here is the tier list of Casters:

SS-tier

Goldenglow

Ceobe

Ifrit

Passenger

Eyjafjalla

Dusk

S-tier

Leonhardt

Beeswax

Leizi

Mint

Kjera

Rockrock

Amiya

Ebenholz

Minimalist

Absinthe

Carnelian

Astgenne

Mostima

Click

A-tier

Lava the Purgatory

Haze

Pudding

Gitano

Indigo

Qanipalaat

Iris

B-tier

Nightmare

Corroserum

Tomimi

Steward

Skyfire

Lava

Greyy

Durin

12F

Vanguard class tier list

Saileach in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

You can use Vanguards to soak damage in the frontline. They are handy since they generate Deployment Points (DP) necessary for deploying other units. Below is the Arknights Vanguard tier list:

SS-tier

Saileach

Cantabile

Bagpipe

Saga

Elysium

Myrtle

Flametail

S-tier

Siege

Blacknight

Wild Mane

Vigna

Texas

Reed

Chiave

Zima

A-tier

Grani

Beanstalk

Scavenger

Vigil

Courier

B-tier

Yato

Plume

Fang

Vanilla

Sniper class tier list

Fartooth is one of the best long-range fighters from Sniper Class (Image via Hypergryph)

Arknights Operators in the Sniper class are ranged attackers. While most snipers attack a single target, some can deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage or massive burst damage. Here is the tier list of Snipers:

SS-tier

Fartooth

Rosmontis

Ch’en the Holungday

Exusiai

W

Archetto

Ash

Pozëmka

Fiametta

Schwarz

Rosa (Poca)

S-tier

Meteorite

GreyThroat

Sesa

Blue Poison

Kroos the Keen Glint

Pinecone

April

Provence

Andreana

Firewatch

Platinum

Meteor

Kroos

A-tier

Toddifons

Ambriel

Totter

Executor

May

Erato

Lunacub

Shirayuki

Vermeil

Aciddrop

Jessica

B-tier

Rangers

Catapult

Adnachiel

Greyy the Lightningbearer

Aosta

Justice Knight’

Supporter class tier list

Skadi The Corrupting Heart in Arknights (Image via Arknights)

Operators in the Supporter class aid their allies in battle by granting buffs. They can also debuff enemies using their abilities. Some Supporters are capable of summoning minions to swarm the opponent’s team. You can go through the tier list below to find out the best Supporters:

SS-tier

Skadi the Corrupting Heart

Ling

Angelina

Magallan

Suzuran

Shamare

Gnosis

S-tier

Stainless

Scene

Pramanix

Proviso

Istina

Podenco

Mayer

A-tier

Roberta

Heidi

Deepcolor

Quercus

Glaucus

Sora

B-tier

Orchid

Windflit

Earthspirit

Nine-Colored Deer

Tsukinogi

Specialist class tier list

Specter the Unchained is one of the best specialists (Image via Hypergyph)

Specialists provide utility in specific situations and specialize in canceling debuffs on allies while inflicting the same on enemies. Due to their low damage, they work best when paired with Operators that inflict significant damage.

SS-tier

Specter the Unchained

Aak

Weedy

Texas the Omertosa

Jaye

Gladiia

Phantom

Lee

Dorothy

S-tier

Projekt Red

Frost

Manticore

Robin

Kazemaru

Mizuki

Enforcer

Ethan

Cliffheart

FEater

Gravel

Kafka

A-tier

Shaw

Waai Fu

Bena

Snowsant

Mr. Nothing

Rope

B-tier

THRM-EX

Kirara

The meta of the game is constantly changing, so the tier list will be different after every update the game receives. This is because Hypergryph introduces new characters, while buffing or nerfing existing ones.