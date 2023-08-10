Arknights: Operators tier list (August 2023)

Hypergryph Studios beautifully blends RPG and tower defense gameplay in Arknights. Players engage in tactical combat by deploying characters called Operators on tiles on the battlefield. Each Operator performs a unique role and belongs to one of the following classes: Defender, Guard, Medic, Specialist, Vanguard, Casters, Sniper, and Supporter.
This gacha title features a vast roster of over 150 characters with different battle prowess. Choosing the best ones in the current meta to use and upgrade will take time and effort. Tier lists can help you make these decisions, and this article lists all Arknights characters from best to worst in August 2023.
All Arknights Operators ranked in August 2023
This article classifies Operators into SS, S, A, and B tiers under their respective classes. This will help beginners and veterans choose which characters to upgrade and acquire from Headhunt or Recruitment.
Like other gacha tier lists, SS-tier characters dominate the current meta and are strongest, whereas those in the B-tier are the weakest. Here is what each means in Arknights:
SS-tier: They are the most robust characters that help players clear the game’s content quickly. With these Operators in the roster, you need not worry about any enemy in the title.
S-tier: Operators in this tier are less potent than those in the SS-tier, but they dominate every other character in the current meta. With proper upgrades, some Operators might equal those in the SS-tier in terms of battle prowess.
A-tier: These are average units that you can use to clear most content quickly, but make some of the stages in the game challenging. However, pairing them with higher-tier characters provides better results. It is advisable to upgrade them at every opportunity.
B-tier: B-tier characters are the weakest and do not provide any utility. However, beginners can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay. You must work to obtain higher-tier characters as soon as possible in this free-to-play title.
With that being said, here is the tier list of all Arknights Operators under their respective classes:
Defender class tier list
Arknights Defenders are best placed in the frontline acting as tanks. Their high Health Pool (HP) and defensive abilities enable them to soak up damage on the battlefield. Pairing them with Medic class Operators provides the best results. Here are the different tiers of Defenders in the RPG title:
SS-tier
- Hoshiguma
- Blemishine
- Saria
- Mudrock
- Liskarm
- Horn
- Eunectes
- Nian
- Penance
A-tier
- Bubble
- Dur-Nar
- Gummy
- Vulcan
- Mattherhorn
- Aurora
- Hung
B-tier
- Cardigan
- Beagle
- Noir Corne
- Spot
Medic class tier list
The Medic class provides support to allies by healing them. Place them at the backlines and watch them prolong the life of other Operators by healing your units effectively. The tiers of Medics are listed below:
SS-tier
- Lumen
- Warfarin
- Nightingale
- Paprika
- Ptilopsis
- Hibiscus the Purifier
- Reed the Flame Shadow
- Shining
- Kal'tsit
S-tier
- Breeze
- Whisperain
- Mulberry
- Tuye
- Perfumer
- Silence
A-tier
- Sussurro
- Folinic
- Ceylon
- Myrrh
- Gavial
- Chestnut
- Purestream
B-tier
- Lancet-2
- Ansel
- Hibiscus
Guard class tier list
These melee Operators have high attack and damage stats, which help them inflict massive physical damage. Guards possess the ability to block incoming attacks and reduce damage from enemies as well. Here is the tier list for Guards:
SS-tier
- Skadi
- Mountain
- Nearl the Radiant Knight
- Gavial the Invincible
- Thorns
- Ch’en
- SilverAsh
- Pallas
- Blaze
- Hellagur
- Młynar
- Specter
- Surtr
- La Pluma
- Irene
S-tier
- Lappland
- Amiya (Guard)
- Tequila
- Akafuyu
- Tachanka
- Luo Xiaohei
- Broca
- Ayerscarpe
- Highmore
- Utage
- Cutter
- Dagda
- Arene
- Bibeak
A-tier
- Flamebringer
- Franka
- Sideroca
- Conviction
- Astesia
- Indra
- Melantha
- Beehunter
- Matoimaru
- Whislash
- Estelle
- Flint
- Mousse
- Savage
B-tier
- Frostleaf
- Jackie
- Midnight
- Swire
- Popukar
- Castle-3
- Quartz
- Dobermann
Caster class tier list
The Operators in the Caster class deal damage by casting their magical abilities. They can penetrate armor and obliterate opponents with ranged attacks. Here is the tier list of Casters:
SS-tier
- Goldenglow
- Ceobe
- Ifrit
- Passenger
- Eyjafjalla
- Dusk
S-tier
- Leonhardt
- Beeswax
- Leizi
- Mint
- Kjera
- Rockrock
- Amiya
- Ebenholz
- Minimalist
- Absinthe
- Carnelian
- Astgenne
- Mostima
- Click
A-tier
- Lava the Purgatory
- Haze
- Pudding
- Gitano
- Indigo
- Qanipalaat
- Iris
B-tier
- Nightmare
- Corroserum
- Tomimi
- Steward
- Skyfire
- Lava
- Greyy
- Durin
- 12F
Vanguard class tier list
You can use Vanguards to soak damage in the frontline. They are handy since they generate Deployment Points (DP) necessary for deploying other units. Below is the Arknights Vanguard tier list:
SS-tier
- Saileach
- Cantabile
- Bagpipe
- Saga
- Elysium
- Myrtle
- Flametail
S-tier
- Siege
- Blacknight
- Wild Mane
- Vigna
- Texas
- Reed
- Chiave
- Zima
A-tier
- Grani
- Beanstalk
- Scavenger
- Vigil
- Courier
B-tier
- Yato
- Plume
- Fang
- Vanilla
Sniper class tier list
Arknights Operators in the Sniper class are ranged attackers. While most snipers attack a single target, some can deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage or massive burst damage. Here is the tier list of Snipers:
SS-tier
- Fartooth
- Rosmontis
- Ch’en the Holungday
- Exusiai
- W
- Archetto
- Ash
- Pozëmka
- Fiametta
- Schwarz
- Rosa (Poca)
S-tier
- Meteorite
- GreyThroat
- Sesa
- Blue Poison
- Kroos the Keen Glint
- Pinecone
- April
- Provence
- Andreana
- Firewatch
- Platinum
- Meteor
- Kroos
A-tier
- Toddifons
- Ambriel
- Totter
- Executor
- May
- Erato
- Lunacub
- Shirayuki
- Vermeil
- Aciddrop
- Jessica
B-tier
- Rangers
- Catapult
- Adnachiel
- Greyy the Lightningbearer
- Aosta
- Justice Knight’
Supporter class tier list
Operators in the Supporter class aid their allies in battle by granting buffs. They can also debuff enemies using their abilities. Some Supporters are capable of summoning minions to swarm the opponent’s team. You can go through the tier list below to find out the best Supporters:
SS-tier
- Skadi the Corrupting Heart
- Ling
- Angelina
- Magallan
- Suzuran
- Shamare
- Gnosis
S-tier
- Stainless
- Scene
- Pramanix
- Proviso
- Istina
- Podenco
- Mayer
A-tier
- Roberta
- Heidi
- Deepcolor
- Quercus
- Glaucus
- Sora
B-tier
- Orchid
- Windflit
- Earthspirit
- Nine-Colored Deer
- Tsukinogi
Specialist class tier list
Specialists provide utility in specific situations and specialize in canceling debuffs on allies while inflicting the same on enemies. Due to their low damage, they work best when paired with Operators that inflict significant damage.
SS-tier
- Specter the Unchained
- Aak
- Weedy
- Texas the Omertosa
- Jaye
- Gladiia
- Phantom
- Lee
- Dorothy
S-tier
- Projekt Red
- Frost
- Manticore
- Robin
- Kazemaru
- Mizuki
- Enforcer
- Ethan
- Cliffheart
- FEater
- Gravel
- Kafka
A-tier
- Shaw
- Waai Fu
- Bena
- Snowsant
- Mr. Nothing
- Rope
B-tier
- THRM-EX
- Kirara
The meta of the game is constantly changing, so the tier list will be different after every update the game receives. This is because Hypergryph introduces new characters, while buffing or nerfing existing ones.