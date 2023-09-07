Armored Core 6 end-game Tank build: Best weapons, frames, OST expansions, and more

Much like FromSoftware's previous titles, Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon features an extensive and robust customization system, allowing players to craft their very own mech build. The build you craft not only dictates your combat efficiency but also your playstyle. Unlike the "Souls" games, Armored Core 6 does not rely on a level-based progression system for stats.

Instead, your mech's stats are exclusively dependent on the weapons, frame, and inner parts that you choose for your build. And if you're going for a "strength" build in Armored Core 6, you just can't go wrong with the Tank-type. Strength builds have been a staple of FromSoftware games, something that most players, especially newcomers usually gravitate towards.

The allure of high DPS and the ability to withstand a significant amount of damage is really hard to resist. However, crafting a Tank build isn't as straightforward as picking the biggest guns from the shop and installing them in your mech. You will need to balance the encumbrance and loss of agility, with parts that mitigate those shortcomings of the Tank leg types.

Here's a comprehensive guide and breakdown of one of the most overpowered Tank build that I was able to craft in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

The best Tank build for end-game and New Game+ cycles in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

The Tank builds in Armored Core 6 are easily one of the most overpowered mech types, in part due to their higher impact thresholds, but also because of the ability to wield multiple heavy weapons, without getting over-encumbered. However, because of their strength, the Tank legs do face a significant reduction in agility and energy (EN) recovery.

Fortunately, you can easily mitigate these shortcomings with the Coral-generators that have higher EN capacity as well as significantly faster recovery times than regular generators.

The catch, however, is that the Coral-generators are only unlocked after completing New Game+ cycles, which will take a lot of time, and until then, you're stuck with the regular generators.

The Tank build - "Fort Knox" (Image via FromSoftware, Sportskeeda)

This build, called the "Fort Knox", is something I crafted right before the finale of my New Game+2 playthrough. Here's a complete breakdown of the Tank build:

Right-arm unit: IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT

IA-C01W6: NB-REDSHIFT Left-arm unit: SG-027 ZIMMERMAN

SG-027 ZIMMERMAN Right-back unit: VE-60SNA

VE-60SNA Left-back unit: VP-60LCS

VP-60LCS Head: VE-44B

VE-44B Core: VE-40A

VE-40A Arms: VE-46A

VE-46A Legs: VE-42B

VE-42B Booster: (Nothing)

(Nothing) FCS: VE-21A

VE-21A Generator: IB-C03G: NGI 000

IB-C03G: NGI 000 OST Expansion: Pulse Protection

While most of the parts that I used in this build are from the first New Game cycle, the generator and the right-arm unit, are components that only unlock towards the end of New Game+.

I chose the VE-42B Tank legs, mostly because of my preference for aerial combat. However, if you don't like this rocket-powered leg type, you can opt for either Fortaleza (agility) or the standard Tank-treads (strength), with minimal changes to the build.

In my testing, this build was more than capable of taking down not only the Ibis Series CEL 240 but also ALLMIND, without much hassle.