"Asmon's a great boss" - Emiru mocks Doublelift's trash talk at Ultimate Crown

Emily “Emiru” recently took to her Twitch stream to chat about the Ultimate Crown event she participated in. During the League of Legends match-up, her team with MrBeast secured a 2-0 victory. However, proceedings didn't end there.

In a recent Just Chatting stream, the OTK member mocked Doublelift’s trash talk for being incredibly weak:

“I was like, ‘so?’, you’re just jealous your boss was Reginald, okay, buddy? Asmon’s a great boss.”

Emiru labels Doublelift’s roast game too weak in recent Twitch stream

Seeing Asmongold come up in a “Twitch fails” video, Emiru was suddenly reminded of what went down behind the scenes at the Ultimate Crown event.

“That just reminded me. You guys didn’t see this on the stream but we had to play like a practice match before the MrBeast thing, and me and Doublelift were flaming each other in all chat.”

The Twitch streamer brought up a huge mistake from the League player, which led to Doublelift firing back. Unfortunately, he couldn’t really bring the heat:

“I said like, something about him not flashing at World’s, and his comeback was like, "Your boss is Asmongold."”

The Twitch streamer was baffled by Doublelift’s attempt to mock her, pointing out that the latter used to work for TSM’s Reginald, who has a checkered past. The CEO was once investigated for workplace misconduct, as several employees opened up about its mistreatment:

“I was like, ‘so?’, you’re just jealous your boss was Reginald, okay, buddy? Asmon’s a great boss.”

Emiru definitely got the best of Doublelift in that situation, stating that he had no rebuttal and stopped replying. The streamer subsequently tweeted that she "destroyed Doublelift."

egg @emiru i just destroyed doublelift lol i just destroyed doublelift lol

The internet loved Emiru’s epic retort to Doublelift

Unsurprisingly, the Twitch streamer’s response to Doublelift was well received. MrBeast loved it and so did Doublelift’s own teammate, Sapnap, who responded to the tweet.

CaptainFlowers, who took part in the event, suggested the duo of MrBeast and Emiru might be botlane LCS ready.

Some on the LivestreamFails sub-Reddit just thought Doublelift was being nice.

Others were confused, not sure who Reginald was. Thankfully, a loremaster or two came through. Reginald is one of the owners of TeamSoloMid (TSM), and has been known to bully his employees in the past.

A few Reddit users talked about the “bosses” comment. One claimed that all bosses are good until a Twittlonger gets dropped, while another argued that someone like Asmongold can’t get a Twittlonger if they never leave the house.

With that being said, one Reddit user felt Doublelift could have done way better though.

It was a pretty comical moment for everyone except Doublelift. The player tweeted that he got "smurfed on by MrBeast and Emiru." With that being said, it seems Emiru won't have anyone mock her boss or the OTK.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far