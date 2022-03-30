Twitch streamer Asmongold calls out girls defending Will Smith's Oscars slap

Zach "Asmongold," a popular streamer on Twitch, gave his opinion on girls defending Will Smith's slap during the Oscars on Twitter, calling them "selfish" and "stupid."

The slap in question occurred during the 2022 Oscars, where Hollywood elites gathered to give awards to movies released over the previous year. During the event, actor and comedian Chris Rock was slapped by megastar Will Smith on live television.

The moment shocked the world, with many sharing high-quality recordings of the uncensored slap and subsequent screams from Smith on places like Twitter and YouTube, gaining massive traction overnight.

Online users have found the topic to be divisive, with many defending Will while others called out the unprofessional outburst of rage from such a well-known actor in front of his peers.

Streamers have also given reactions to the moment, with many making jokes about the situation. However, a few broadcasters have given their honest opinions on the matter, with Asmongold being the latest to chime in.

While discussing various other topics on stream, one of his viewers joked about the slap and Will Smith defending his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has openly admitted to cheating on him.

"Will Smith is a real one. I could never defend someone else's girl like that."

Asmongold criticizes girls defending Will Smith's slap

After reading the comment aloud, Asmongold started discussing the people he's been seeing on Twitter defending the slap, calling them "stupid" for wanting a man to do the same for them.

"You get all these girls, these stupid f**king girls on Twitter, getting off on the power fantasy of their man going up and defending their f**king fragile little egos by ruining his life."

He insulted those who defended Will Smith's slap, calling them "selfish" for wanting someone else to get in trouble for defending them.

"What a selfish b**ch to say that, what an absolute selfish f**kin' b**ch to say that."

The Twitch star then walked through what happens if someone's man does defend them, saying police will be involved in the situation with possible charges and jail time that could be handed to the assaulter.

"If you think that's good, that's what you want your man to do: Uh-uh man, no shot. Then he gets charged, then he gets taken away from his kids, then he's separated. Now the police are involved with your home life."

Asmongold finished his rant on the topic by saying that anyone who wants their man to replicate the Will Smith slap is "pathetic," adding that they only want this to happen for their own gain.

"Shut the f**k up. Your fragile little ego can't take a little bit of a joke. You gotta go have someone ruin their life so you can feel like you're worth something. Get the f**k outta here, so pathetic."

Numerous Reddit users reacted to the clip, with many agreeing with Asmongold's take on the matter.

With this topic still fresh in the minds of streamers and other online personalities, we're sure to see more opinions like this being shared all across the internet.

Edited by Ravi Iyer