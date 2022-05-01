“I hate g*y people”: Asmongold gets clipped saying some questionable things, but thankfully he was being sarcastic

Zack "Asmongold" was clipped saying some questionable things about different marginalized groups.

The streamer addressed false accusations that he was racist, sexist or homophobic. In doing so, he sarcastically agreed to the claims made against him, making for a clip that could potentially be used out of context in the future.

"I didn't even know that I hated black people but apparently I do. On top of that I also hate women. I hate gay people."

Clip shows Asmongold sarcastically saying some precarious things

The World of Warcraft streamer discussed on stream that he had been accused of hating black people. He denied the claims by sarcastically agreeing with them to highlight the absurdity of the accusations.

He stated that it was brought to his attention that he "hated" black people, sarcastically thanking people for bringing it to his attention. He took his tongue-in-cheek agreement with the claims a bit further, joking that he also hated women and gay people.

"Who else do I hate? I honestly lose track guys."

T.he streamer has been criticized in the past for his take on the #ADayOffTwitch movement. The movement in 2021 encouraged big streamers to collectively take a break from streaming for a day. The goal was to deny Twitch a day's worth of revenue and pressure the platform into making changes to combat hate raids against streamers from marginalized groups.

Asmon criticized the movement, saying that it was a waste of time and wouldn't get Twitch to change anything. Many people took issue with his take, some even going as far as to label him a racist and a coward. While his outlook on the movement was pessimistic, it certainly wasn't enough to consider the streamer a racist.

What can be questioned is the wisdom in making these questionable statements. Even though the full clip makes it obvious that he was being sarcastic, that doesn't mean someone can't further trim the clip and take the quotes out of context in the future.

While some may have their reasons for disliking Asmongold, he hasn't done anything to deserve to be labeled a bigot. However, saying these things in a joking manner gives the haters more ammunition.

Fans react to Asmongold's sarcastic rant

Fans on r/LivestreamFail gave their take on the clip. Some said that the sarcastic picture of himself that he painted matches up with the toxicity that is sometimes expected of gamers.

Others pointed out that the clip could be used out of context against him.

Hopefully, the full clip that provides additional context does stay available for Asmongold to point back to in case someone tries to use it against him. At least fans of the streamer appreciated his sense of humor about the negative claims.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul