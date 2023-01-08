Asmongold provides his take on Final Fantasy XIV having more raiders as compared to World of Warcraft in 2022

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" hosted a gaming livestream on his alternate channel, Zackrawrr, on January 4, 2023. He also took the opportunity to review his subreddit, where a statistical figure displaying the number of players raiding in World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV was shared.

When Asmongold discovered that Final Fantasy XIV had more than two million raiding players than World of Warcraft, he was taken aback and shared his thoughts. He exclaimed:

"This is insane! Holy f**k! I'm kind of curious to see what's going to happen next year."

Asmongold was surprised after seeing Final Fantasy 14 having more raiders as compared to World of Warcraft in 2022

During the January 4 livestream, the One True King (OTK) co-founder was browsing through his subreddit, looking for statistical figures related to the popular MMORPGs. The discussion started with him saying:

"Oh, I was going to look at this, too! I saw this; oh, this is a good one. Before watching the Genshin Impact video, let's watch this, too."

Asmongold explained what the numbers meant and who published them:

"This is a post, by the way, that was made by the makers of Warcraft Logs, who also makes now Final Fantasy Logs, and they're going to be showing the amount of total parses that have happened in both games."

The figures compared the two most popular MMORPGs, World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV. According to the logging website, they have created 101,353,937 reports spanning the two games.

Timestamp: 08:31:20

The annual report revealed that Final Fantasy XIV (16,888,281 logs) generated 2,517,332 more logs compared to World of Warcraft (14,370,949 logs) in 2022.

The Austin, Texas-based content creator read these out loud figures and remarked:

"So what does this mean? This means that basically, Final Fantasy has had more logs this year than World of Warcraft. What does that mean? That means, that you could make an argument that there is more raiding activity happening in Final Fantasy than in World of Warcraft. Because also keep in mind that in this first statement here, they have included and combined the Wrath of the Lich King and Dragonflight parses."

Asmongold expressed surprise at Final Fantasy XIV overtaking World of Warcraft in terms of players raiding and added:

"But it's actually really surprising to me that Final Fantasy has had 16, almost 17 million logs, or logged fights this year."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section garnered a lot of traction, as more than 425 community members provided their take. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is one of the most prominent Twitch streamers, who started his livestreaming career in 2016. He has over 3.3 million followers and has played World of Warcraft on his primary channel for over 6,400 hours.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes