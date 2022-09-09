“I mean YouTube is better” - Asmongold provides his take on YouTube vs. Twitch debate

In the continuous saga of Twitch vs. YouTube, popular streamer Asmongold has weighed in on the debate. With more streamers and content creators seemingly jumping ship, the comparison continues to be a hot topic on the internet.

While it's certainly concerning for a streaming platform to lose a large chunk of its talent pool, Asmongold believes that YouTube cannot completely terminate or overpower Twitch. In fact, the American streamer believes the ongoing debate is ridiculous as there's no comparison between the two streaming platforms. He stated:

"I mean YouTube is better."

Asmongold explains why YouTube can't replace Twitch

During his recent stream on September 8, popular streamer Asmongold provided his take on the ongoing battle between YouTube and Twitch. His opinion on the matter comes closely after 100 Thieves member and former Twitch streamer Fuslie switched to YouTube, signing an exclusive deal.

Focusing on the ever-increasing list of prominent streamers switching to YouTube Gaming and signing exclusive contracts with the Google-owned platform, he lamented:

"So she moved over to YouTube. There's a lot of people moving over to YouTube. I mean YouTube is better. Well, if YouTube is so much better, then why is the only time people move over whenever they get paid. "

Despite all the creative freedom and money YouTube puts on the table, Asmon was keen to opine that the platform won't be able to topple Twitch in the coming years.

He further explained:

“I’m sorry but I don’t really find it to be a compelling argument that YouTube is killing Twitch whenever the only time that people move to YouTube is if they get banned from Twitch or paid a lot of money. The moment that YouTube will be killing Twitch is when people move over to YouTube on their own... The moment that people will make the switch without money being involved that is whenever YouTube will really be killing Twitch."

Reacting to Ludwig's recent Mogul Mail livestream where the Streamer of the Year talked about the ongoing debate, Asmongold noted:

"I guess there's people that go on YouTube and they just don't watch video games but like if you watch Warzone you know who FaZe Swag is...I think it depends on what kind of content you have so like if your content is very community driven and stuff like I do I think that a YouTube switch for me would probably be... it would be harder but I also have more viewers on YouTube so I think it would probably average out."

Social media reacts to Asmongold's take on YouTube vs. Twitch

As expected, the YouTube video has gone viral, racking up over 221k views and thousands of comments. Judging by the comments, the majority seemed to agree with Asmongold. In fact, a few viewers targeted Twitch.

Here's what they had to say:

So far, CouRage, Valkyrae, Ludwig, Sykkuno, Myth, LilyPichu, Fuslie, Dr Disrespect and more have made the ultimate switch to YouTube Gaming.

