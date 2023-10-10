Assassin's Creed Mirage A Delicate Alliance walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the newest addition to the open-world stealth franchise, has finally been released. The game does away with the massive environments and the RPG elements that were present in AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla in favor of a more compact gameplay experience that is similar to the earlier games in the series.

Assassin's Creed Mirage follows the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq in ninth-century Baghdad as he transforms from a street thief to an assassin as part of the Hidden Ones.

Basim's story is told through a linear set of missions. One of the missions that you need to complete to progress is called A Delicate Alliance, and this article will help you in finish it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Delicate Alliance quest objectives

This Assassin's Creed Mirage mission will occur very early into the game. It is quite easy and straightforward in comparison to the Jailbreak mission, which happens just before this one.

Here are the objectives you'll need to complete to complete A Delicate Alliance.

Decrease your notoriety

Easily decrease Basim's notoriety in Assassin's Creed Mirage by removing wanted posters (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

This mission will come hot off the heels of the Jailbreak mission, in which Basim frees Ali from the Damascus Gate Prison. Regardless of how you approach that mission, the guards will eventually become aware of your presence. Once the mission ends, you will find that your notoriety is at the maximum level.

The first objective is to reduce your notoriety, which you can do by ripping the wanted posters of Basim from the walls or by paying off a Munadi with a Power Token if you have one in your possession.

Also, take note that there is a historical site close to the Damascus Gate Prison, and if you did not pick it up on the way in, feel free to grab it now.

Regroup with Ali

Ali and the rebels are hiding at a watermill (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

Once you've bribed a Munadi or removed enough wanted posters from the wall, Basim will determine that it is now safe to meet up with Ali once again.

Simply follow the objective marker on your map to find the water mill where Ali and Roshan are waiting. This place is a little far away, so call your mount to speed up the journey.

Speak to Ali

Ali will be delivering a speech when you find him (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

Upon entering the vicinity of the water mill, you will be prompted to speak to Ali. Even before you see him, you will hear him giving a speech to the rebels about escaping the prison.

Once you approach, a cutscene will trigger, which will eventually lead to a conversation among Basim, Ali, and Roshan. While they are talking, an injured Beshi will burst into the room.

Speak to Roshan

Speak with Roshan to finish the quest (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

At the end of the cutscene, you will be given a choice. You can either proceed to the next mission immediately by choosing to tell Roshan that you are ready, or you can delay it by asking to be given a moment.

Upon choosing the latter option, the next mission will not trigger immediately, and you will be able to explore the area first. Once you are ready to move on, simply speak to Roshan, and the next Assassin's Creed Mirage mission will trigger.

This is how to complete A Delicate Alliance in Assassin's Creed Mirage. The mission is quite straightforward and serves mostly to provide exposition for the upcoming events in the game. Aside from opening a path for the next mission, there are no prominent rewards for completing this one.

If you choose not to proceed to the next mission immediately, then you might want to complete a side quest while you explore. If so, check out this guide for the Enigmas in Assassin's Creed Mirage.