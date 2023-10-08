Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve A Challenge

The setting of Assassin's Creed Mirage is not quite as big as the three previous installments in the Assassin's Creed series. Fans who pick up this game will be treated to a scaled-down game that gets rid of the sprawling worlds and RPG elements that were present in AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. Instead, the game provides a gameplay experience that is similar to the earlier games in the series.

However, this does not mean that ninth-century Baghdad is completely devoid of side activities. There is still plenty for you to do when you want to take a break from the game's main quest line.

One of these side activities is called Enigma. This side quest involves a multi-part puzzle that will always reward you with a new outfit or talisman to change Basim's appearance.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Challenge Enigma location

The Enigma is on this balcony (Image via Ubisoft)

One such Enigma in the game is called A Challenge. To get started on completing this particular puzzle, head over to the Abbasiyah region.

This Enigma can be found by traveling southeast from the House of Wisdom. Cross the bridge from this location and look for the balcony situated right next to a massive tree. Climb up the balcony to find a parchment containing a riddle. This riddle is the Enigma you are looking for.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Challenge Enigma clue

This riddle alludes to the treasure's location (Image via Ubisoft)

As the Enigma's name suggests, this riddle will challenge you to find a hidden treasure.

You will notice that the riddle is alluding to a location where a water wheel is situated. Additionally, lines nine to eleven refer to something that was taken down so that a scribe could write on it. Another important tidbit is that the location is east of a place where people observe.

How to solve A Challenge Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

This is the location being referred to in the riddle (Image via Ubisoft)

With this information, you will be able to deduce that the location you are seeking is a building producing paper with a water wheel east of the Observatory.

To solve the Enigma, go towards the direction that is being indicated and start searching there. The building you are looking for is on the south side. It is also the one closest to the bridge and the Observatory.

Once you've located the building, take a peek behind the water wheel. You will be able to see that there is a barred window that you can open with Basim's throwing knife. After you've destroyed the barrier, head into the building and grab the treasure.

A Challenge Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Look through the window behind the water wheel (Image via Ubisoft)

The reward for completing this Enigma is the Black Rostam Outfit Dye. You can equip it at any time in your inventory. And while we're already on the topic of clothes, if you want to get more outfits, check out this guide for all the locations of outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This is how to solve the A Challenge Enigma in Abbasiyah. Once you've solved this Enigma, go ahead and check out all of the historical sites in the Abbasiyah region.