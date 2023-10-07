All Assassin's Creed Mirage outfit locations

Assassin's Creed Mirage offers an exciting campaign featuring a multitude of demanding missions. This latest addition to the Assassin's Creed series introduces fresh gameplay elements that enhance the combat experience, making it both captivating and enjoyable.

In addition to these enhancements, Assassin's Creed Mirage allows players to choose from a diverse selection of clothing and outfits, enabling them to customize their appearance, which plays a significant role as it provides unique abilities to Basin, which can greatly aid players in overcoming challenges

Hence, having a collection of outfits is crucial, necessitating players to familiarize themselves with their locations. This article presents the information of every Outfit available in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Where to find Initiate of Alamut in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Initiate of Alamut outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

You will unlock the Initiate of Alamut Outfit early in the game when Basin becomes the assassin.

Stats:

When Basin dispatches its adversaries, nearby enemies will experience a 50% reduction in sound.

At Rank 2, this reduction increases to 75%

At Rank 3, it reaches a complete 100% reduction

Initiate of Alamut upgrade schematic location

You can obtain its blueprint by successfully completing the mission to eliminate Al-Ghul The Slaver.

Where to find Sand Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Sand Outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

The Sand Outfit is the DLC outfit that comes as a bonus with the Deluxe edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you've purchased the Deluxe edition, you'll receive free access to it.

During combat, Basin acquires the capacity to endure a potentially fatal strike and slow down time for a duration of three seconds.

At Rank 2, this time manipulation ability extends to four seconds.

At Rank 3, it further extends to five seconds of time manipulation.

Sand Outfit upgrade schematic location

N/A

Where to find Zanj Uprising Gear in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Zanj Uprising outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

You'll discover Zanj Uprising Gear inside the initial Harybiyah gear chest you unlock.

Stats:

Reduces the adverse effects of illegal activities on Basim's reputation by 20% initially

At Rank 2, this reduction increases to 30%

At Rank 3, it further enhances to 40%

Zanj Uprising Gear upgrade schematic location

You can locate a chest within the main palace building at Prince's Palace. Furthermore, if you ascend to the top of the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse, you'll discover schematics concealed inside a chest beneath the red canopy.

Where to find Abbasid Knight in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Abbasid Knight outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

You can acquire the Abbasid Knight attire inside the western section of the Tax Collector's Mansion situated in the Tabik district of the Karkh region.

Stats:

Basim regains 1% of his health every two seconds while maintaining concealment, with the potential to reach a maximum of 50% of his health.

Additionally, he restores 2% of his health every two seconds when in a hidden state, also capped at 50% of his maximum health.

Furthermore, when unnoticed, he replenishes 3% of his health every two seconds, again reaching a maximum of 50% of his maximum health.

Abbasid Knight upgrade schematic location

You can locate its schematic within the Rayasanah or Tabik Gear Chests.

Where to find Milad’s Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Milad’s Outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

You can locate Milad's attire within the ancient sanctuary situated deep within the Northern Oasis in the Wilderness.

Stats:

At the maximum level, you'll acquire Milad's attire.

Effective Air Assassinations trigger a lightning flash that confuses individuals within a 15-meter radius.

Milad’s upgrade schematic location

N/A

Where to find Hidden One Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Hidden One Outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

The Hidden One Outfit can be discovered within a chest situated in the Shurta Headquarters within the Round City.

Stats:

Rank 1: When executing stealth kills, Focus Chunks are augmented by an extra 5%.

Rank 2: While conducting stealth kills, Focus Chunks receive a supplementary 10% increase.

Rank 3: Whenever you perform stealth kills, there's a bonus 15% increase in Focus Chunks.

Hidden One Outfit upgrade schematic location

You can locate its schematic within the Round City Gear Chest.

Where to find Rostam Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Rostam Outfit (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rostam Outfit becomes available after you complete The Marked Coins contract.

Stats:

At Rank 1, Basim produces 50% less audible sound when moving, making it harder for enemies to hear him.

When Basim reaches Rank 2, his movement becomes even quieter, with enemies hearing 75% less noise emitted by him.

Upon achieving Rank 3, Basim becomes completely silent while moving, as enemies hear 100% less noise from him.

Rostam Outfit upgrade schematic location

You'll receive the schematics once you've finished both the "The Traitor" contract and the "Orion's Belt" contract.

How to upgrade the Outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage

After acquiring all the Outfits, your next task is to enhance them. To upgrade these Outfits, you'll need to locate a Tailor who can be encountered along your journey, much like the Merchants. Additionally, you can obtain Leathers and Steel through various means, including completing missions, defeating enemies, and random sources.

Make sure to hold onto these materials, as they will be essential for upgrading your Outfits. As you progress in completing objectives, your ranks will also rise, and the acquired resources, such as Leather and Steel, will prove invaluable for enhancing your Outfits.