Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve A Holy Hoard

Assassin's Creed Mirage is comparatively more restricted than the last three installments in the series since the game world of this title is much smaller. However, there are still plenty of side quests, activities, and collectibles for you to find as you witness Basim Ibn Ishaq's transformation into a master assassin in ninth-century Baghdad.

One of the side activities present in the game is called Enigma. This is a multi-part activity that results in you finding a talisman or an outfit dye that you can use to change Basim's appearance.

The first part of this activity is locating the actual Enigma, which appears as a parchment or scroll. Then, you will need to decipher what the writing or the drawing on the paper means. Once you've figured it out, you can travel to the indicated location to find a hidden treasure.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard Enigma location

The Enigma is located here (Image via Ubisoft)

To get to the bottom of the A Holy Hoard Enigma, you will need to go to the Harbiyah region. Specifically, you will need to go to the Khuld district, to the south of the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse landmark.

Use Enkidu to scan the location, and the Enigma's marker will eventually show up on your map. Enter the house where the Enigma is located and simply pick it up.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Holy Hoard Enigma clue

The clue is a drawing of a religious building (Image via Ubisoft)

When you open the Enigma, you will be presented with the drawing, which seems to be a religious building of sorts, based on the cross situated on it. There will also be a squiggly line that goes from the religious building onto an "X" mark that shows the exact location of the treasure.

You will notice that there is a body of water around the building, which is an important detail in helping you locate the treasure.

How to solve A Holy Hoard Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Head to this part of the map to solve the Enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

To solve this Enigma, focus on locating the building depicted in the drawing. Since this building is also in the Harbiyah region, you do not need to travel too far. While in the region, you can also check out all the historical sites in the Harbiyah region.

The building can be found in the northeastern area of the Zubaydiyah district. The Nestorian Monastery situated here matches the parchment drawing you found perfectly.

You will need to walk a bit from the monastery, as indicated by the drawing. Head towards the large tree that has a boat next to it. The treasure is between the tree and the boat.

A Holy Hoard Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Tan Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye (Image via Ubisoft)

Solving this Enigma will reward you with the Tan Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye. You can equip it at any time from the inventory if you feel like Basim could do with an outfit change. To learn more about Basim's outfits in the game, you should check out this list of all the outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

There are several other Enigmas to find in the game. If you want to solve another, check out this guide for the Delight by the Dome Enigma.