Assassin's Creed Mirage enigma guide: How to solve Find What I Stole

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the latest entry to Ubisoft's long-running open-world stealth franchise, has finally been released. The game does away with the sprawling environments and RPG elements that were present in the three previous games for a more compact and linear gaming experience. A style of play that is reminiscent of the earlier titles in the series.

Despite being scaled back in size compared to the previous Assassin's Creed games, there are still plenty of side activities to do. One of these activities involves solving enigmas. These puzzles are secret messages that the players can stumble onto, and solving one will lead them to a new cosmetic item for Basim.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Find What I Stole enigma location

This is the point in the map where the Enigma is located (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the enigmas in the game is known as Find What I Stole. Solving its mysteries will give Basim a new cosmetic to wear, so it's certainly worth checking out. Before looking for the treasure, though, the enigma must be located first.

It can be found in the Harbiyah region, specifically, the Shari district. Head southwest from the Qutrabbul Gate, close to the area that leads out into the Wilderness North region. The area will be very close to the river, just beneath a tree and something that resembles a temporary shelter.

Upon discovering the Enigma, you can then read and decipher its hints.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Find What I Stole enigma clue

This Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage is alluding to the location of a treasure (Image via Ubisoft)

By reading the clue, you will notice a couple of keywords that will help you find the treasure. The person who wrote the hint mentions that whatever the treasure is, it can be found near the soap boilers close to some colorful fabrics.

By reading this, one can easily deduce the hint is alluding to the Soap Boiler's District. This area has its own landmark on the map, so it is quite easy to find.

How to solve FInd What I Stole enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Head over to the Soap Boiler's District to find the solution to this enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

To solve this enigma, take Basim over to the Soap Boiler's District. This area is on the land mass situated south side of the Quadrangle of the Persians area. By coming here, you will notice that it is a complex of buildings, and pinpointing the exact location of the treasure might be tricky.

By thinking back to the enigmas hints, you might remember that it mentioned some colorful fabrics. To find this, use Enkidu to scout the area from the air. From here, you will notice an area with some colorful fabrics on the south side where several stalls are set up.

There are some blue and red fabrics stretched out close to a gazebo. The treasure that this enigma is referring to lies within.

Find What I Stole enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Black Zanj Uprising Outfit Dye will be rewarded to you upon solving this Assassin's Creed Mirage enigma (Image via Ubisoft)

By successfully solving this enigma, you will be rewarded with the Black Zanj Uprising Outfit Dye. Applying this to your outfit will change its overall look. If you are unsure how to do that, here's a guide on the different outfits and costumes in the game.

Note that there are a total of twelve enigmas to find. If you are looking for a quick overview of every single one, check out this list of all the enigmas in Assassin's Creed Mirage.