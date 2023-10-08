Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve Just Rewards

Assassin's Creed Mirage was released recently, and players get to play as Basim Ibn Ishaq as he transforms from a thief into a master assassin. His story takes place in Baghdad during the ninth century. While you go through the game's narrative, you can also explore the sandbox setting to experience historical Baghdad.

This latest installment scales down from the sprawling settings that were present in the previous three installments for a more compact and linear experience. However, despite being a smaller game, there are still plenty of side activities for players to do.

One of these involves locating and solving Enigmas. These are puzzles that lead Basim to either a new outfit dye or a talisman to enhance his look.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Just Rewards enigma location

The enigma is on a balcony above the gate (Image via Ubisoft)

The first part of this puzzle is to locate the Enigma itself, and to do that, you will need to head into the Round City region of the Assassin's Creed Mirage map.

The clue is right above the Basra Gate on the southeast side of Round City. If you look directly on top of the gate, you will see that there is a balcony-like area there. The Enigma is in this specific location.

Simply climb up and grab it, but do watch out for the guard. You can take him out or distract him with a noisemaker, the choice is yours.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Just Rewards Enigma clue

The clue depicts a fort (Image via Ubisoft)

After you've collected the enigma, you can examine what is written on it by accessing it from your inventory.

The Enigma is a drawing that depicts something that looks like a fort. You can see that there are some flags indicating that it is an occupied and restricted area. Additionally, there is also a red "X" mark that indicates where the treasure is hidden.

How to solve Just Rewards Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The solution can be located in Shurta Headquarters (Image via Ubisoft)

To solve this mystery, you will need to determine the location that the drawing is alluding to. The fort is also within Round City, and you can find the Shurta Headquarters if you look north of the Basra Gate, where the Enigma was found.

Be careful when entering this area as it is restricted, meaning that guards will not take too kindly to you being inside.

On the southern area of the Shurta Headquarters, there is a courtyard. Upon entering it, head left and find the reward sitting there in an open area close to some crates.

Just Rewards Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward is lying in wait by some crates at the Shurta Headquarters courtyard (Image via Ubisoft)

By solving this enigma, Basim will be rewarded with a new outfit dye. Specifically, he will get the option to use the Black Abbasid Knight Outfit Dye, which changes how his ensemble looks.

