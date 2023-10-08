Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve Reap from the Ruins

The release of Assassin's Creed Mirage is a great opportunity for fans of the saga to enjoy new adventures. The game brings some of the most interesting mechanics of the franchise, such as stealth, combat, the use of different types of weapons, and the Eagle View. In addition, it brings a series of collectibles designed for players who want to extend the experience beyond the main story.

Among these collectibles, we can find some items like the Enigma. In this article, we will focus on one of them: Reap from the Ruins.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Reap from the Ruins Enigma location

One of the fundamental details to locate the Enigmas is to know their location in the immense map of this new Assassin's Creed game.

In this case, to find the location of the Reap from the Ruins Enigma, first go to the location of Jarjaraya. You can find it on the southeastern side of the Wilderness region beyond the city. You probably won't have a problem getting it, as there are enemies around.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Reap from the Ruins Enigma clue

Some Enigmas are just drawings (Image via Ubisoft)

When you arrive at the place mentioned above, you will find a strange drawing. It shows an octopus with bat wings at the bottom of the scroll, while the top contains valuable information:

You should go to some ominous ruins.

The ruins are located in the Wilderness.

How to solve Reap from the Ruins enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Compare your clues with the locations on your map to find the answers (Image via Ubisoft)

Go all the way to the southeast of the map, and you'll find the ruins of Seleucia-on-the-Tigris. Besides the Enigma, you'll be able to find a Historical Site from Assassin's Creed Mirage near it.

Once there, head east to find the tree shown in the clue. It also has some references to H. P. Lovecraft's Necronomicon, which matches the strange octopus drawing you got as a clue earlier.

Reap from the Ruins Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Talismans and outfits are the most common rewards for Enigmas (Image via Ubisoft)

The Surrender Enigma Reward is the Edldritch Talisman. This is one of a group of cosmetic charms you can add to Basim's outfit to make him more attractive.

This talisman evokes an eldritch creature whose history is chronicled by Abdul Alhazred in his Kitab al-Azif. Unfortunately, this item doesn't have any other purpose in the game than aesthetics.

This is all about the "Reap from the Ruins" Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage. If you want to learn more about all the historical sites in the Wilderness, you can check out our guide on the subject.