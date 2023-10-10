Assassin's Creed Mirage Find the Missing Brother walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

After your visit to the House of Wisdom in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you will begin a new mission, Find the Missing Brother. Ahmad has gone missing, and it’s up to you to figure out what’s going on in this mystery. This mission isn’t especially challenging, but it will certainly require a little combat during an ambush, as well as an assassination target. Navigating these areas can be done in a variety of ways, so that’s ultimately up to you.

The plot thickens during this mission, and so Basim has some investigating to do. We’ll give you everything you need to know about Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Find the Missing Brother mission, so that you can progress to the next story mission, Follow the Fiery Trail.

Completing Find the Missing Brother in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Mission objectives

Investigate Ahmad’s office, Follow the Assistant.

Kill the Attackers, Interrogate the Assistant.

Locate the Excavation Site, Investigate the Site.

Ask Doctor Hassan About Ahmad.

Assassinate Doctor Hassan, Leave the Bimaristan.

1) Investigate Ahmad’s office, Follow the Assistant

This is a simple puzzle to find the last object (Image via Ubisoft)

The first step of Assassin's Creed Mirage's Find the Missing Brother mission is easy enough. While in the House of Wisdom’s courtyard, use Enkidu. The helpful bird will point you to Kahraman, who will then tell you where to find Ahmad’s office. Going in will give you a cutscene with Nehal, and then, it’s time to do some investigating.

A small puzzle awaits here; you’ll see two bookcases that can be moved. There are a few ways to do this, but we pushed the right bookcase forward as far as possible and then pushed the same one all the way to the left. This is necessary because one clue is present in this hidden area.

You can easily spot the others with Eagle Vision in Ahmad's main office during Find the Missing Brother. You’ll then meet Hamid, Ahmad’s assistant, nearby. He’ll walk with you, and the two of you will have a chat. Not everything is what it seems, though.

2) Kill the Attackers, Interrogate the Assistant

Look out - It's a trap! (Image via Ubisoft)

While outside, you’ll be ambushed, courtesy of the assistant in Assassin's Creed Mirage. These guards are no match for Basim’s expert combat abilities, so take them out and prepare to interrogate Hamid, who just betrayed you.

You won’t have to do much, either, as the assistant is pretty terrified. In order to save his life, he’ll give you a map that leads to an excavation site. Take it, and get ready to push forward into Find the Missing Brother.

3) Locate the Excavation Site, Investigate the Site

It's a secret, but one you can uncover (Image via Ubisoft)

The Excavation site is marked on your map with an orange arrow, but if you have a hard time finding it, it’s southwest of the “D” in Baghdad, on the map. It is not a difficult place to locate during Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Find the Missing Brother mission.

Once you’ve arrived, you’ll need to do some investigating. This becomes much easier thanks to Enkidu scouting for you. The nearby chests have clues that can help you, but only one will actually push forward Find The Missing Brother's objective.

What you seek is surrounded by guards, in a corner of the excavation site. Defeat them however you see fit, and push the moveable wall to receive the clue that you need. If you have a spare Power Token, you can also bribe some mercenaries to lend you a hand.

4) Ask Doctor Hassan About Ahmad

These people give you the information you need to move on (Image via Ubisoft)

From here, you will need to head to The Great Bimaristan in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Thanks to Eagle Vision, Doctor Hassan's office is highlighted, but it’s locked. Sneak around until you find the Head Nurse, and pickpocket her. Then you just need to go inside and nose around through his stuff.

You’ll find a letter and a mask that belongs to The Order, required to proceed through this phase of Finding the Missing Brother. Now that you know he’s in league with The Order, the good doctor needs to be found.

5) Assassinate Doctor Hassan, Leave the Bimaristan

You can also loot a key from a nearby guard and walk in the front door (Image via Ubisoft)

Leave the office and head back into the courtyard. You need to listen in on the people chatting nearby - you’ll see an icon for it. Just take a seat on the nearby bench and listen in on their conversation. You’ll find Hassan’s holed away in a private room that’s locked up.

The private area is on the roof, but it’s also hostile enemy territory, so be aware of that before you head up for this part of Assassin's Creed Mirage's Find the Missing Brother quest. Eagle Vision will show you the place to go. If you go to the area above, you’ll find a window that’s broken. Enter it, and climb onto the chandelier.

Drop down, slay Doctor Hassan, and you’ll finally meet Ahmad. After the cutscene, you are free to leave the Bimaristan, and proceed with the game now that Find the Missing Brother quest is complete.

Completing this mission leads you to Follow the Fiery Trail. There are more mysteries to uncover in Assassin's Creed Mirage, Ubisoft’s latest epic of secrets and assassins.