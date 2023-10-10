Assassin's Creed Mirage Follow the Fiery Trail walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Follow the Fiery Trail mission has Basim looking into a potentially corrupt scholar. Before we take the person’s life, however, there needs to be proof of his misdeeds. This mission takes place during the “Assassinate Al-Rabisu" missions, so it’s still relatively early in the game. Stealth will be the order of the day, and we’ll give you everything you need to know to succeed.

Thankfully, Follow the Fiery Trail isn’t a complex or difficult mission among the many that Basim undertakes for Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here’s how to complete this mission of stealth and discovery during Ubisoft’s latest stealth-based odyssey.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Follow the Fiery Trail quest objectives

Mission objectives

Find the Caretaker of Books

Explore The Scriptorium

Search Hunayn the Translator’s Quarters

Find Proof of Zahra’s Involvement With The Order

Assassinate Zahra, The Corrupt Scholar, Leave the Scholar’s Estate

1) Find the Caretaker of Books

A clue lies written in blood (Image via Ubisoft)

Upon entering the House of Wisdom’s courtyard, you’ll see a set of wooden scaffolding on the right. Climb this to push forward in Follow the Fiery Trail in Assassin's Creed Mirage. This was where you spoke to Fazil, so it won’t be hard to spot. You’ll then see an open window. Take this to get inside.

Head to the southern section of this building and use your Eagle Vision. This will help you spot the Caretaker of Books more easily. Bear in mind this is a restricted area, though. You’ll do some climbing along poles and stay out of sight as you head in the proper direction.

When you climb over a bit of wooden lattice, you’ll see the body of the Caretaker of Books. While he is dead, you can examine him and the script near his body.

2) Explore the Scriptorium

The Guard Captain has what you seek (Image via Ubisoft)

This gives you the next step. The Caretaker of Books wrote “Scriptorium” in his own blood before he perished so that someone could know he was betrayed. The next part of Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Follow The Fiery Trail, in this case, will lead you to that building. It’s an easy one to find and is east of the House of Wisdom. Just head across the river to get to the Restricted Building.

While on the roofs of the Scriptorium, you might find an enemy called the Marksman. Given they stop you from using Enkidu, take them out if you spot them with the help of Eagle Vision. If you don’t care about that, just find the Guard Captain.

You can also bribe some nearby merchants to get in via tokens. There are several ways to get in, so use whatever method you prefer. The guard captain patrols near the locked door, so it shouldn’t be hard to spot and slay him. Take the key and open the door to find Hunayan, the Translator.

3) Search Hunayn the Translator’s Quarters

The clues here are easy to spot with Eagle Vision (Image via Ubisoft)

Thanks to the power of Eagle Vision in Assassin's Creed Mirage, you can easily spot two clues on the ground floor. You need to examine a letter and a book.

Then, head to the second floor and find the letter that shows your next objective: The Scholar’s Estate. This part of Follow the Fiery Trail is very easy and takes just a little bit of exploring.

4) Find Proof of Zahra’s Involvement with The Order

One of the three clues is found here (Image via Ubisoft)

It’s easy to find The Scholar’s Estate for Follow the Fiery Trail, as it will be marked on your map. It’s in the Kahtabah suburb. The fastest way to get there is a Synchronization Point, or if you have the Abbasiyah Bureau fast travel.

Either way, get there, and you’ll have to do some more investigating. A few clues will set you on the right path in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Available clues

Examine the Training Dummy in the courtyard - spot with Eagle Vision

A Book of Poetry is on the second floor of the main building. You will find a window boarded up with a wooden lattice; smash it and go in. Use Eagle Vision to spot the one lattice that’s orange

The Incriminating Letter is downstairs in this building and can easily be found.

With this information, we know that Zahra is corrupt and needs to be eliminated. Thankfully, the right man for the job is already on the premises.

5) Assassinate Zahra, the Corrupt Scholar, Leave the Scholar’s Estate

Deal with her before she can translate any of the text (Image via Ubisoft)

Go up to the rooftops and head to your next objective marker of Follow the Fiery Trail. Now, you just need for Zahra to return. She needs to be eliminated. Do a quick rope run, and you’ll be ready to defeat her.

You could choose to listen to her talk, but that takes a while, and she walks around her home. It’s much easier, and perhaps more satisfying, to just drop and immediately eliminate her.

You may have to fight your way out as well, depending on how you handled the assassination. After that, all you have to do is leave the estate however you see fit in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This wraps up Follow the Fiery Trail and leads to the next mission: Return to the Rafiq. This game can be a little complex sometimes, so here are 10 mistakes you should avoid as you dive into Ubisoft’s latest tale of mystery and murder, Assassin's Creed Mirage.