Assassin's Creed Mirage Follow Nur’s Lead walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage takes a different gameplay approach compared to its predecessors, offering a more straightforward and focused gaming experience. Players follow the story of Basim, who starts as a thief in Baghdad and eventually becomes a member of the Hidden Ones. His journey involves learning combat skills, as well as completing assassination missions and other side quests.

One of the main missions in the game is the Follow Nur's Lead. It's the third task in the Assassinate Al-Ghul mission series, just after the Contact the Rebels. Here's a complete walkthrough of the mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Follow Nur's Lead objectives

After offering the rebels their freedom and assisting Beshi, you’ll have the Follow Nur's Lead as the next quest. While it seems that this quest might be easy and quick, some aspects of it are a bit trickier than previous missions. Similar to the previous mission, this quest has three main objectives:

Find Nur's Contact

Meet Nur's Contact at The Dyeing Factory

Discover Ali's Whereabouts

Use Enkidu to scout the area in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Within the Harbiyah Bureau, look for a man named Roshan, and he will tell you about Nur’s contact. Once the location has been revealed, it will automatically be marked on your map. When you arrive, utilize Enkidu by zoning in the precise location of the contact. This is also beneficial for scouting potential guards that might be around the area and seeing if you should defeat them before getting there.

Meet Nur's Contact at the Dyeing Factory

Head to the Dyeing Factory in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The clues will lead you toward a dyeing factory just north of the marker. Head over to the location and find a familiar face. It’s a nifty hidden place within the city that’s under a large tarp. You’ll also get to reunite with an old friend and gain more progress on the mission.

You will receive the Dervis' Artifact quest in this encounter(Image via Ubisoft)

After interacting with Dervis, you will receive a new activity called the Dervis’ Artifacts. You can pursue that later on, so try to complete the main mission first. After getting to the Dyeing Factory, you’ll gain new information that has clues about the Khurasan Gate Guardhouse.

Discover Ali's Whereabouts

The marker will eventually lead your character into a location filled with enemies. However, there’s a peaceful method to solve this case.

Jump on the haystack to avoid making noise in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

What you need to do first is eavesdrop on the enemies by hiding in a nearby haystack. If you can’t find this haystack, try using Enkidu first, and let him scout the area. You’ll see that there’s a rope that connects the main wall to the haystack within the western area of the guardhouse.

Eavesdrop to gather more information from the guards (Image via Ubisoft)

Use the Leap of Faith to jump into the haystack and silence the guard there. Climb the wall on your right and eavesdrop to learn more about the prisoner records. This information is enough to complete the mission.

This wraps up our Follow Nur's Lead mission in Assassin's Creed Mirage.