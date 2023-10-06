Assassin’s Creed Mirage: How to use Photo Mode

Ubisoft Bordeaux has beautifully crafted the city of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage where certain locations on the map just pop up, showcasing some of the most picturesque backgrounds and settings. Hence, it’s not all that surprising why there are many in the community who are looking to get high-resolution snaps of these locales as well as moments in the game.

Fortunately, Mirage comes with a Photo Mode, which will allow you to pause the game and bring out the in-game camera, allowing you to take snaps of what's going around Basim or just take a photo of Basim himself if he is doing something cool.

However, Mirage does not exactly go over the details of how the Photo Mode works, which is why there has been a fair bit of confusion among players as to how they can go about using it in the game.

Today’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide will go over how you can make the most of the Photo Mode when exploring the secrets of Baghdad.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage complete Photo Mode guide

Depending on the layout that you are using, i.e., keyboard or controller, the way to use Photo Mode will differ a fair bit in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

1) Photo Mode controls on a keyboard

If you are enjoying Mirage on a keyboard, you will be able to bring up Photo Mode by just tapping F3, which will pause the game and free up the camera, allowing you to explore what is going around Basim.

Once the camera is free to rotate around, here are a few commands to be aware of:

Middle Mouse button: Preview

Spacebar: Take Photo

Left Mouse button: Switch to Edit Mode

W/A/S/D: Move Camera

Mouse movement: Rotate Camera

Left mouse click + Mouse movement: Offset Camera

Right mouse click + Mouse movement: Orbit

R: Reset

G: Cycle Grids

Mouse wheel: Zoom in and out

Alt + Mouse wheel: Tilt Camera

Esc: Back

Using these tools, you will be able to perfect a shot of Baghdad or Basim assassinating a group of enemies.

2) Photo Mode controls on a controller

If you are using a controller on a PC or playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage on a console, then you will be able to bring up Photo Mode by pressing L3 + R3. This will once again pause the proceedings of the game and free up the camera, allowing you to take snaps from various angles in the game.

Once Photo Mode is active, here are the commands that you will be able to use:

Y: Preview

A: Take Photo

Press Left stick or L3: Switch to Edit Mode

Left thumbstick: Move Camera

Right thumbstick: Rotate Camera

D-pad: Offset Camera

Press Left stick or L3 + rotate camera: Orbit

Press Right stick or R3: Reset

X or Square: Cycle Grids

LT/RT or L2/R2: Zoom in and out

LB/RB or L1/R1: Tilt Camera

B: Back

The Photo Mode is one of the best features to make the most of when discovering the secrets of Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The city is quite lively with a lot to do when completing missions and quests.