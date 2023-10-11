Assassin's Creed Mirage Like Father, Like Son walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Like Father, Like Son mission has Basim looking into the disappearance of a widow’s son. This is a part of the questline to seek and terminate Al-Mardikhwar, which is late into the overall main story of Ubisoft’s latest stealth-based open-world title. It’s a relatively simple in-game quest, but it’s an important one to undertake if the player wants to find and silence Al-Mardikhwar.

Assisting this widow will help Basim get a lead on his current target in the Assassin's Creed Mirage main story quest. Thus, it’s worth it to invest the time to help her potentially get some closure. Here’s everything you need to know about this mainline story quest in the game.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Like Father, Like Son quest objectives

Find and Speak to the Widow

Collect The Flowers and Return to The Widow

Investigate The Son’s Disappearance

Return To The Widow

1) Find and Speak to the Widow

If you want to prove yourself, then you need to help this woman (Image via Ubisoft)

In order to gain some information about the current target, Al-Mardikhwar, Basim needs to gain the trust of a widow in Zanj. That means, for Like Father, Like Son in Assassin's Creed Mirage, players will need to help her find her son. She’s quite easy to find, as she has a quest marker on her in the village where she lives.

As you get closer, she’ll wail that her son is missing. Give her time to finish speaking, then go and chat with her for Like Father, Like Son in Assassin's Creed Mirage to proceed. Her friend hopes that he’s simply safe somewhere else, but the widow doesn’t want to lose her son like her father. Wait to speak to her, and agree to help as a part of this main story mission.

2) Collect The Flowers and Return to The Widow

The snakes aren't a major threat (Image via Ubisoft)

The widow needs some flowers for her husband’s burial for this part of Like Father, Like Son in Assassin's Creed Mirage, so you’ll go seek them out for her. In particular, she is looking for White Savory flowers, which are symbolic of her marriage. If you open your map, you’ll see that the flowers can be found at a quest marker in the northwest.

Head to the quest marker, which leads to Palm Grove in Assassin's Creed Mirage. This burned-down village will feature some of these flowers, but it takes a little searching. Using Enkidu, you can scout for them.

A good way to find them is to climb the nearby tower and look down. You can see the White Savory flowers around a tree. Before you can pick them, you will get attacked by a pair of snakes.

Melee them down, or perhaps throw knives, and then you can gather the flowers. Return to the Widow, and she’ll appreciate this, and bring up her son, who is missing.

The flowers mean a great deal, but she's also worried about her son (Image via Ubisoft)

She’s desperate to find him, so Basim will help investigate the disappearance of this young man in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Like Father, Like Son will then task you with doing a little research.

3) Investigate The Son’s Disappearance

Move this aside, and you'll quickly find the letter (Image via Ubisoft)

Nearby, Assassin's Creed Mirage players will see a little set of footprints in the sand. Basim will remark that he can use these to track down the boy. Use Eagle Vision and follow the tracks. They’ll lead to a rundown shack, which has a locked door.

The backside of the house has a bit of furniture you can move aside. Inside, with a little searching, you’ll find a letter from the widow’s son in Like Father, Like Son. He left the letter as a warning, in case he vanishes, that they need to fight.

4) Return To The Widow

Perhaps it's not too late for the widow's son (Image via Ubisoft)

Basim returns to the Widow for Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Like Father Like Son mission. He asks her about the farm, after she curses her son for being foolish. This place is known as Dogan’s Farm, and it is reportedly filled with mercenaries. This will wrap up the mission up, with Basim saying he’ll bring her son back, if he’s alive.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is a challenging game, with plenty of secrets to explore. If you want to find the collectibles for regions like the Wilderness, you can find them here.