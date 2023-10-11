Assassin's Creed Mirage Report to the Rafiq walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage expands on the story of Basim Ibn Ishaq. You first meet the master assassin during the events of AC Valhalla, wherein he traveled to Norway with Hytham, his student, and Sigurd, the adopted brother of Eivor Varinsdottir, the protagonist of Valhalla. Basim tries to convince Eivor to join his hunt for the Order of the Ancients.

However, Mirage does not tell the story of Basim but instead portrays him as a young recruit in the order of the Hidden Ones. Ubisoft initially developed the game as a DLC for its predecessor, AC Valhalla, before turning it into a standalone release.

Ubisoft's 2023 title in their long-running Assassin's Creed franchise brings the series back to its roots and tells a simple tale of a secret war between the Hidden Ones and the Order of the Ancients, progenitors of the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order, respectively. This guide covers Report to the Rafiq, a sub-quest of a larger objective in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Guide to completing Assassin's Creed Mirage Report to the Rafiq Quest

Report to the Rafiq is the subquest to Mastermind in the Shadows investigation, and finishing it unlocks the assassination contract in the quest The Great Symopsium. There is only one objective in this mission.

Speak to Tabid at the bureau.

The investigation menu in AC Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

The mission takes place in the Abbasiyah district of Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Mastermind in the Shadows is the third and final investigation in this region. Report to the Rafiq acts as a small prologue before the main mission of this investigation.

Speak to Tabid at the bureau

This mission is pretty straight-forward (Image via Ubisoft/ ZaFrostPet)

This quest starts after unveiling the identity of Al-Rabisu in the investigation quests Find the Missing Brother and Follow the Fiery Trail. You will be asked to head to the Abbasiyah bureau and talk with Tabid Al-Nubi, the Rafiq of the bureau. This Hidden One outpost is located to the west of the mosque viewpoint.

Fast travel to the Abbasiyah district bureau and walk towards the objective marker. Tabid is on the roof of the building. A short cutscene will play, and Basim will have his target.

Following the above steps concludes the walkthrough of Report to the Rafiq quest from Assassin's Creed Mirage. The next quest in this series is the Great Symopsium, which does not offer any reward.

You can do many side quests if you do not want to engage in the quest immediately. Check out the list of missions, both main and side quests, available in the game.