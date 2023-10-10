Assassin's Creed Mirage Taking Flight walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the new title in the famous Ubisoft series. Its story takes us to Baghdad in the ninth century, where a character named Basim will lead us through the struggles for power between different organizations. The main story comprises several missions that allow us to advance the plot and improve our character. Along the way, you will find weapons, outfits, and other useful items.

One of the missions Basim will have to complete is called Take Flight. Below, we will explain each of the objectives in detail and how to complete this quest.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Taking Flight quest objectives

Fuladh will guide you to the altar (Image via Ubisoft)

The Assassin's Creed Mirage Taking Flight mission starts after the one called A New Beginning. It is one of the game's earliest quests, and the main character is still in his initiation period in the secret organization of the Hidden Ones.

Basim will have to perform all the rituals required to become an assassin, and he will fight his mentor as well. If he is victorious, he will be able to advance in level and officially become one of the secret fighters for justice.

Find Al Hasan's Workshop

The Leap of Faith is also included in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

This Assassin's Creed Mirage mission begins with the protagonist meditating, after which he has to go to Al Hasan's workshop. To do this, you will have to start by performing a Leap of Faith. You will have to approach a piece of wood sticking out of the ground above the pit, jump, and fall onto a pile of hay.

Use the compass that appears on the screen and the map to find out where to go. Follow the path, and you will find the place where Al Hasan is. When you are next to him, he will give you a wrapped package before sending you to your initiation. You will then need to find the entrance to the cave where the ceremony will take place. To do this, use the compass and map tools again and head to your destination.

Perform the ritual

The ritual will make you one of the Hidden Ones (Image via Ubisoft)

A cutscene will appear, and Basim will be standing next to Fuladh. He will give you the new assassin's outfit and lead you through the initiation ceremony. You will walk through the cave together until you take an oath to pledge allegiance to the organization.

You will approach an altar where the other assassins are holding candles. Go to the center of the altar and pick up a red-hot knife. With this weapon, you will have to cut off the ring finger of your right hand. Although painful for Basim, this will be one of the distinguishing signs of his identity among the Hidden Ones. After completing the first part of the ritual, Basim must continue to prove his worth.

Fight Roshan

Roshan is Basim's mentor in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

After cutting off his finger, it will be time for Basim to prove that he is also physically fit. To do so, he will have to fight Roshan's character again. This fight has the same elements as in the previous one, and your opponent will pull off fast attacks that you have to parry.

If you use this technique wisely, you will increase your chances of stunning them. Once stunned, you can hit him several times before he recovers. The fight will end soon after, and your initiation into the Hidden Ones will be complete.

After defeating Rosham, a wounded colleague will inform you about some problems in Baghdad, and the next mission of Assassin's Creed Mirage will start.

If you want more details about the game, you can read our guide about the outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage.