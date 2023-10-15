Assassin's Creed Mirage The Fox and the Hunter walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage, a 2023 release from Ubisoft, recounts the story of a young thief named Basim. He is recruited by the Hidden Ones, the forefathers of the Assassin Brotherhood, due to a series of events. Like typical fashion in the franchise, he must rise from a novice assassin to an effective one through the narrative, while overcoming difficult enemies and unexpected developments.

During the Al-Bahamut investigation, the final part of Assassin's Creed Mirage's story, Basim is tasked with finding clues about a certain poetess in the central part of Baghdad. This is where the quest, The Fox and the Hunter, begins.

This guide discusses this main quest, how to complete it, and the rewards that can be earned by completing it.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Fox and the Hunter quest objectives

The Al-Bahamut inquiry is the final assassination assignment in Assassins Creed Mirage's. Basim must hunt down the Order of the Ancients' leader and end their perverse actions in Baghdad. But first, he must discover who the leader is. His investigation takes him to Arib, a poetess. He must discover this lady's dark secrets and her connection to the Order.

The mission The Fox and the Hunter has the following objectives:

Find Arib

Infiltrate the Postal Bureau

Find Arib's letters

Attend Arib's recital

Defeat the thugs

Follow the mouse symbols

The investigation tab from where you can start the quest (Image via Ubisoft)

You can start tracking the quest from your investigation menu; a marker will appear on the map.

1) Find Arib

This cutscene will give you hints on the next location (Image via Ubisoft)

Arib's house is west of the Harem in Baghdad's Round City district in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Use Enkidu to locate the place. Interact with the front door to start a cutscene, and you will be directed towards the Postal Bureau it's over.

2) Infiltrate the Postal Bureau

The Postal Bueau in the central district of Round City (Image via Ubisoft)

Head towards the marker, which will lead you to the Postal Bureau. Be careful after approaching the location as it is restricted. Make your way inside the building, but use stealth.

3) Find Arib's letters

Find the letter sent to the poetess (Image via Ubisoft)

Stealthily take out the guards while searching for the strange letter. You can find it on the ground floor of the building using your eagle vision. The letter reads, "After the honey drips from her lips, Al-Thal'lab leaves the garden and follows the mouse."

4) Attend Arib's recital

Your investigation on the poetess continues (Image via Ubisoft)

Exit the building and head towards the recital following your objective marker. When you arrive at the location, sit on a bench, and a cutscene will follow.

5) Defeat the thugs

Take out the guards (Image via Ubisoft)

During the cutscene, you and Arib will be approached by the man you meet in her house. He will ask his guards to detain the poetess, but Basim offers to help her. Defeat the guards with your skills. You can check out this guide to learn more about Assassin's Creed Mirage's combat.

6) Follow the mouse symbols

Follow the fox, Al-Thalab (Image via Ubisoft)

After dealing with the guards, use your eagle vision and find the mouse painted on the wall. Keep following these symbols until you find a house where another cutscene will play. This is where Basim concludes that Arib is not related to the Order, but maybe one of her admirers is.

This concludes the walkthrough for The Fox and the Hunter quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage. There are no rewards for completing it.