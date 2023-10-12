Assassin's Creed Mirage The Raptor and The Demon walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Ubisoft has adopted a traditional approach with Assassin's Creed Mirage, returning to the franchise's roots by making the game stealth-focused, like the early titles in the series. This means you can die if you try to go all guns blazing against Baghdad's finest guards. As the protagonist, Basim Ibn-Ishaq, stealth is essential for you to combat evil forces in the title.

Assassin's Creed Mirage takes place in Baghdad in the ninth century during the reign of the Abbasid Caliphate. The city is rife with thieves and swindlers, and this is where the story of a young pickpocket named Basim begins. Basim is recruited by the Hidden Ones and becomes an apprentice assassin, eager to eradicate the evil that seeks to conquer the city.

This guide offers a detailed walkthrough of one of Assassin's Creed Mirage's primary missions, The Raptor and The Demon.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Raptor and The Demon objectives and how to complete

This quest is part of Assassin Creed Mirage's Al-Mardikhwar investigation under the Shariqiyah bureau. It has one primary objective:

Find the Order members meeting at the Officer's Club

Closest viewpoint to the Assassin's Creed Mirage objective (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube/JayShockblast)

This quest will begin once you finish The Hunter Part 2. Once done, teleport to the viewpoint as shown in the above image. You need to infiltrate a specific building packed with guards in the Karkh district. This location is filled with enemies, so a stealth approach is recommended.

Finding the Order members meeting at the Officer's Club

Enkidu is your best friend (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube/JayShockblast)

After fast traveling to the viewpoint, use Enkidu to scout and locate your objective building. Once done, mark out all the guards and the key icon on the balcony. This is vital and will make your playtime easier.

You can approach the building from the western side and keep a low profile. There is an easy path you can take to complete the mission. You can spot a broken cart attached to the wall when close to the building. Use this to climb up. There will be two carts; use the one closer to the river.

This is the easiest way to use (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

Once you have scaled the wall, hide within the bushes and slowly move to the other end. There will be three guards present, but you will only have to take one of them out. You should target the guard directly in front of you when you reach the other end of the wall.

Take this guy out (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

After he is dead, you will notice the tower in front of you is the one with the key. Scale the scaffolding right and slowly climb the wall.

Four guards will be posted on the roof above the balcony where the key is located. Before approaching the key, assassinate them. The first two are pretty easy to kill. They stand just above the balcony with your objective. You can take one out while climbing the wall via a ledge assassination.

Dispatch the second one after killing his friend, but be wary of the one patrolling the roof behind him. After these two are defeated, end the other guards' lives by luring them to a corner with your whistle and assassinating them or using the hiding chambers, a common object you can encounter in the world of Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Now, it is time to go back to our objective. Climb down to the balcony, kill the guard, and grab the key. Then, go up the same roof. Go left, and you will see one lone guard under you from the wall. Go for the kill, as the objective door is right behind him.

Take him out via an air assassination (Image via Ubisoft/YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

Interact with the door, and a cutscene will play out. You will have to wait to get rid of these two Order members as they will leave after the cutscene ends. To escape the building, retrace the patch you came in, and you will be out without a scratch.

This concludes the guide for The Raptor and The Demon in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Sadly, there are no rewards available for the completion of this quest.

If you are tired of the main quests, you can acquire extra Dirhams to supplement your funds. Here's a guide to getting Dirham quickly while wandering the streets of Assassin's Creed Mirage.