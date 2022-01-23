Assassin's Creed series could have ended by going to space

The Assassin's Creed franchise, known for its retelling of past stories, could have had a decidedly different ending. According to a report by Eurogamer, Assassin’s Creed 3 almost ended by having Desmond Miles and Lucy Stillman escaping Earth on a spaceship.

Then they would work on starting a new human civilization, creating an Adam and Eve allegory. This reveal came courtesy of Assassin’s Creed co-creator Patrice Désilets and was published by Lars de Wildt. This ending didn’t happen, but it’s an exciting taste of what could have been.

The Assassin's Creed 3 plan was to go to space

This plan was pieced together by de Wildt, based on interviews with Patrice Désilets and Assassin Creed 3’s creative director, Alex Hutchinson. Lars de Wildt is a researcher of conspiracy theories, religion, and other beliefs in digital media culture at the Belgian research university KU Leuven.

He interviewed the franchise developers back in 2019 and what he came out with was fascinating.

"Briefly put, the third game would end with a resolution of the conflict in the present day, with Desmond Miles taking down Abstergo using the combined knowledge and skills of all his ancestors, including AC1's Altair and AC2's Ezio."

Lucy was killed off in the series, and Abstergo survived, becoming a mainstay in the Assassin's Creed franchise. The series didn’t take off into space, but they continue to travel back in time to eras long gone.

All we would have received is a new Adam and Eve, only in space. This is a far departure from where the series had already gone and ended.

Assassin's Creed 3 very well could have gone to space at the end (Image via Ubisoft)

"Also, it is the end of the world in 2012, and Desmond Miles and Lucy are starting a new civilisation somewhere else - as Adam and Eve."

This is a fascinating “What if?” for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. It could still happen, but what could have happened in AC3 did not come to pass.

What changed in the series?

The series didn’t end at Assassin's Creed 3, to begin with, as the franchise got another game in Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. The franchise continued to be popular, and the time-traveling historical adventures would continue.

The Assassin's Creed franchise has changed over the years. It has strayed away from the stealth, historical-fiction roots it began with and is now more of an action-RPG series, with very little stealth involved.

Instead of sticking to history, Odyssey and Valhalla both have more roots in mythology and fantasy. While these are undoubtedly gorgeous, exciting games to play, it’s a far cry from what made the games famous. They feel more like the God of War franchise than the original Ezio trilogy that took the world by storm.

