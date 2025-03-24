10 features from Assassin’s Creed Shadows that the rumored Black Flag remake needs

Despite Assassin's Creed Shadows being launched only a few days ago, rumors have already begun circulating about a potential remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. The latter remains one of the most beloved titles in the franchise, thanks to its captivating pirate theme, thrilling naval combat, and expansive Caribbean open world.

Ad

Now, over a decade since its original release in 2013, rumors suggest that Ubisoft is working on a full remake of Black Flag built on the Anvil Engine. Here are 10 key features from Assassin’s Creed Shadows that Ubisoft could consider including in their possible remake.

10 Assassin’s Creed Shadows features for Black Flag remake

1) Enhanced resource collection

You can collect items to upgrade your hideout in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can gather materials like minerals, wood, and crops by looting chests, exploring castles and bases, and completing contract side quests. You can also send scouts on smuggling missions to bring back valuable resources. These materials are essential for upgrading your hideout, constructing new buildings, and improving your gear.

Ad

Trending

A similar system in an Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake would make upgrading your ship and pirate hideout more engaging and exploration more meaningful. Along with collecting resources from dropped cargo in the sea, the developers could also add more privateering missions that reward players with unique resources.

Also read: Naoe vs Yasuke: Who should you play as in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

2) Advanced stealth mechanics

Assassin's Creed Shadows refine stealth by giving you more control over how you approach situations. You can go prone to crawl through tight spaces and dodge enemies while staying low.

Ad

The grab mechanic allows you to manually pull enemies into hiding spots for stealth takedowns. Eagle Vision has also been reworked to track more than just enemies — you can now use it to find objects in the environment as well as hiding spots.

These features make stealth more immersive and tactical. Bringing these mechanics to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag would allow you to engage with missions more creatively, giving you more options to navigate and take down enemies undetected.

Ad

3) Improved sea forts

Black Flag could improve it's sea forts (Image via Ubisoft)

While Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t focus on naval combat, its approach to fortifications offers valuable lessons. Forts in Shadows feature multiple infiltration points and varied layouts, giving you different strategic options. This would translate well to Black Flag’s sea forts, where you could choose to attack head-on with cannons or sneak in through hidden routes.

Ad

4) Shadow-based hiding

In Shadows, you can manipulate light and darkness to stay hidden. You can extinguish torches and light sources to create shadows and conceal your movements. Since only Naoe can use stealth, you have to be more careful when choosing characters before missions.

Introducing shadow-based hiding to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag would make stealth more immersive, encouraging you to manipulate the environment to outsmart enemies.

Also read: How does Assassin's Creed Shadows player count compare to previous Assassin's Creed titles?

Ad

5) Faster ground movement

You can choose characters before missions in AC Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Shadows introduce smoother and faster movement options. You can sprint, slide, and move through the environment quickly without relying on parkour. This makes navigating large areas and engaging in combat more responsive and fluid. You also carry a hook that can be used to climb certain walls in the game.

Ad

Bringing this into Black Flag would make land exploration more enjoyable and reduce the need for tedious climbing. The faster movement would also make it easier to escape from enemies or chase down targets, improving both the pacing and overall feel of the game.

6) Organic exploration

Assassin’s Creed Shadows reduces the reliance on map markers, encouraging you to discover the world naturally. Instead of following icons, you are drawn toward shrines for worship or tea party ceremonies. Quests and hidden areas are seamlessly woven into the environment, making exploration feel more authentic.

Ad

Applying this to Black Flag would encourage you to sail toward mysterious islands, investigate shipwrecks, and uncover hidden secrets without feeling guided. Organic exploration would make the world feel alive and more rewarding to uncover.

7) Engaging side quests

Black Flag could improve the side quest content (Image via Ubisoft)

Side quests in Shadows are meaningful and tied to the main story. You face moral decisions and consequences that affect the world around you. They also help you understand the characters and factions more deeply like those of the Kabukimono.

Ad

Adding similar depth to side quests in Assassin's Creed Black Flag would make the world more immersive. Instead of simple fetch quests, you could engage in complex stories involving pirate politics and betrayals and also weave the current events of the Spanish Empire.

Also read: Everything confirmed for Assassin’s Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji so far

8) Hideout customization

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you can upgrade and customize your hideout with new buildings and decorations, and even adopt animals like dogs and cats. This makes your home base feel personal and meaningful. Upgrading your hideout also unlocks new abilities such as gear customization for your character.

Ad

Applying this to Black Flag would allow you to turn Edward’s island hideout into a true pirate sanctuary. You could add defensive structures, decorate them with trophies from your naval conquests, and also add new banners or displayable items.

9) Gear customization

Customization in AC Shadows (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Shadows offers detailed gear customization, allowing you to modify the look and performance of your weapons and armor. The transmog feature lets you change gear appearance without affecting stats. This is a completely new system Ubisoft has introduced in the game.

Ad

Introducing similar customization in Black Flag would let you create a personalized pirate look, combining different weapons and outfits to reflect your approach to combat and exploration. You already could improve your ship but cosmetic additions like being able to use something like “The Flying Dutchman” or “Queen Anne’s Revenge” may do wonders.

10) Refined skill tree

The skill tree in Assassin’s Creed Shadows is more specialized, offering unique paths for different playstyles. There is a tier system for weapons that Naoe and Yasuke can use in the game. Moreover, there are separate skill trees for each. This is necessary as certain missions require you to control a specific character.

Ad

A similar system in Black Flag would allow you to shape Edward’s abilities based on how you prefer to play — whether you focus on swordplay, stealth, or naval combat. However, introducing a new playable character may not be feasible for the game. But improving more RPG elements will breathe new life into it.

Also read: Who voiced Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Ubisoft could consider creating an even more immersive experience for both returning fans and newcomers. The rumored remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag sounds exciting, especially if it comes with features inspired by Assassin's Creed Shadows.

If they are indeed included, the remake could elevate the beloved pirate adventure to new heights, offering a fresh yet nostalgic experience for the franchise’s dedicated fanbase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.