Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Takahashi Inoshichi (The Twisted Tree)

Takahashi Inoshichi in Assassin's Creed Shadows is one of the targets you need to take down during The Twisted Tree quest line. The Takahashi clan has ruled the streets of Kyoto with tyranny and an iron fist and you're the one tasked with ending their wickedness. The patriarch of the family is a cruel man who even subjects his own children to follow the path of brutality.

Ad

This article will go over how you can take out Takahashi Inoshichi during The Twisted Tree quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find Takahashi Inoshichi in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Location of the patriarch of the Takahashi family (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

The head of the Takahashi family will be holed up in an estate west of Honnoji Temple in Kyoto. You will get the following clues when you track him down from the objective board:

Ad

Trending

He is in Southern Kyoto, Yamashiro

He is surrounded by Guards and Servants

Head to the marked location and use your focus mode to track a building full of guards. Getting close enough will also reveal the blue marker that indicates the location of your target, Takahashi Inoshichi.

How to eliminate Takahashi Inoshichi in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You will be able to find Inoshichi in the main building (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

Inoshichi will be located in the big main house of the estate, and you will be able to get to him very easily. Climb the walls and look for an opening that'll let you crawl under the building. Then, find a hatch and sneak in through it.

Ad

Stealth your way to the room where Inoshichi is located and take him down before he can see you. You will likely be able to take him out without having to turn on Guaranteed Assassination in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Once he is dead, use the hatch through which you entered to escape the vicinity.

If you assassinate Takahashi before eliminating his children, Goro and Ichi-Hime will escape the city, free from their father's influence. However, the rest of his children will rally to the estate, forcing you to take them on all at once.

This is an extremely challenging fight, which might be easier for Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows. Since the children will all band together, you will likely not be able to employ stealth as Naoe to take them down one by one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.