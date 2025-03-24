Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to beat Takahashi Saburo (The Twisted Tree)

Takahashi Saburo is one of the many targets that you will need to defeat to complete The Twisted Tree quest in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You can start this mission by eavesdropping on a conversation between a pair of guards near the Imperial Palace in Kyoto. In doing so, you'll learn about a corrupt and wealthy family who rules the streets of the city with fear.

Ad

This article will help you easily take down Takahashi Saburo in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Where to find Takahashi Saburo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

One of the locations where Saburo can be found (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

You can find Saburo near the Asukai Clan Domain in Kyoto. This will be in the western part of the city, north of Nijo Palace where you can find and kill his brother Takahashi Shiro in Assassin's Creed Shadows. You will be able to locate him on the road, alongside his guard.

Ad

Trending

Use these clues to pinpoint Saburo's location:

He is in Western Kyoto, Yamashiro.

He was seen arguing with Takahashi Taro.

He will avenge his father's death (Optional).

Based on your actions, you will also be able to find him on the estate where you can kill Takahashi Inoshichi. He will be near one of the gates that leads to the estate, waiting alongside a few guards.

How to eliminate Takahashi Saburo in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Saburo was near the estate's gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Ubisoft)

In one of my playthroughs, I found Saburo waiting near the estate where you can kill his father, Takahashi Inoshichi in AC Shadows. However, others have found him near the Asukai Clan Domain in the city. The ideal way of taking him down is to turn on guaranteed assassination else you will have a big fight on your hands.

Ad

If you find him near the road, he will be with his bodyguard and you can perform a hit-and-run. The safest way is to not alert him to your presence else you will need to fight two enemies with a big health pool. Simply eliminate Saburo and run away from the area.

If you find Takahashi Saburo in the estate, use a smoke bomb to get close to him. Then, take him out and run away from the area before the other enemies can engage. However, if you want to fight Saburo head-on, it is ideal to use Yasuke in AC Shadows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.