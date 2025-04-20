Assassin’s Creed Shadows: How to complete Nobutsuna’s Students quest

In Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the Nobutsuna’s Students quest kicks off after Yasuke wraps up the An Education mission. This quest has you track down seven of Nobutsuna’s former students scattered across feudal Japan. Each one puts your combat skills to the test by locking you into specific weapon types.

Let’s find out where you’ll locate each student, what weapon you’ll be using, and the loot that drops upon besting each opponent.

Nobutsuna’s Students quest walkthrough in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

1) Hozoin In'ei – Temple brawler with a Kanabo twist

Hozoin In'ei 's location in Nobutsuna’s Students quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@ZaFrostPet)

Head southeast in the Asuka Rocks Basin until you reach the Choanji Yakushido area. Inside this small temple-like spot, you’ll find Hozoin In'ei waiting to go toe-to-toe.

You’re restricted to the Kanabo for this one, and he’s sitting at level 35. Go heavy on adrenaline and trigger those special attacks when you get the window. Big hits end it fast.

What you get:

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Phantom Fist (Legendary Kanabo)

Faster Charged Posture (Legendary Engraving)

2) Asari Nobutane – Bamboo showdown with guns and smoke

Asari Nobutane's whereabouts in Nobutsuna’s Students quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@ZaFrostPet)

You’ll find Asari waiting in a bamboo grove tucked away in the northwest pocket of the Kii region, just south of Negoroji. Yasuke bumps into this one while helping a Teppo merchant fend off a couple of thugs.

He’s armed with a Teppo and chucks smoke bombs to make himself vanish mid-fight. Stick to the Teppo loadout — there’s no switching up here — and make sure you’ve got the right passive perks active for that weapon.

What you get:

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Dark Burst (Legendary Teppo)

Teppo Multishot (Legendary Engraving)

3) Marume Nagayoshi – Duel of blades in Azuchi

Marume Nagayoshi's location and rewards (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@ZaFrostPet)

Before facing Marume, complete the Duel Notices side quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Once you’ve done that, the duel itself takes place in the northwest corner of Azuchi, beyond Saikoji Temple, in the Omi region.

Marume is packing a katana and requires clean parries and good timing. Wait for openings, stagger him, then strike back.

What you get:

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Heartseeker (Legendary Amulet)

Kanabo Specialization (Legendary Engraving)

4) Nagano Saemon – Beachfront trail of blood

You get 2 Mastery Points, 2000 XP, the Blood Rain Legendary bow, and arrows upon defeating Nagano (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@ZaFrostPet)

Start just northwest of Sotomo Gate and look for the wounded soldier among a sea of corpses. He’ll point you in the right direction — across the nearby cove in the Wakasa region in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Stick to the coastline, follow the trail of bodies, and Nagano will be waiting near the end. He’s level 32 in Assassin’s Creed Shadows and is all about bow damage.

5) Yuki no Kata – Shrine duel with Naginata only

Yuki no Kata's whereabouts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming //3 Ubisoft)

Travel to the Harima region, aiming for the northwest side of Kakogawa Estuary. Once you hit the Ishinohoden Shrine and help out a nearby injured soldier, you’ll be sent straight to Yuki.

For this fight, you’re locked into the Naginata, and dodging is key. She’s got solid defense, so time your heavy hits carefully.

What you get:

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Celestial Blade (Legendary Naginata)

Auto-Parry on Block (Legendary Engraving)

6) Yagyu Munetoshi – Katana master up on Mount Miwa

Munetoshi's location is in the Yamato region (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@ZaFrostPet)

If you’re around level 29 in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, you’re ready to challenge Yagyu Munetoshi. He’s chilling up on Mount Miwa in the Yamato region, right in the Nara Heartland. There’s a fast travel point close by, making it easy to get there.

He’ll duel you with a Katana and is all about big swings and heavy hits. Get ready to dodge-roll a lot and hit back during his recovery frames.

What you get:

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Rat Tail Finisher (Legendary Amulet)

Adrenaline Gain for Naginata Master (Legendary Engraving)

7) Sanada Masatoyo

Sanada Masatoyo is the final student in Nobutsuna’s Students quest (Image via Ubisoft // YouTuber@ZaFrostPet)

Sanada appears after you’ve dealt with the other six in Nobutsuna’s Students quest. You’ll spot his marker in the Suzuka Foothills inside the Omi region. He’s holed up at the Sanada Estate and hits harder than any student before — he’s level 42.

This one’s a pure test of your reflexes. Sanada mixes quick flurries with heavy punishers, so stay on your toes.

What you get:

2 Mastery Points

2000 XP

Crimson’s Edge (Legendary Long Katana)

Instant Kill from Bleed (Legendary Engraving)

What happens when it’s all done?

After defeating Sanada in Nobutsuna’s Students quest, you’ll get a cutscene where Yasuke sits quietly and reflects while Nobutsuna’s voice drops one final lesson. He names Yasuke the new master of the sword school. You’re no longer a student.

Completion rewards:

5000 XP

Samurai Stand (requires 5 Mastery Points in the Samurai skill tree, lets you go full posture-destroyer mode for 10 seconds)

Natural Shinto Shrine decor (a purely cosmetic piece for your Hideout)

That's all for Nobutsuna’s Students quest in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

