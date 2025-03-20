Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Master Samurai trophy

Master Samurai is a bronze achievement from Assassin's Creed Shadows. It is one of the 43 achievements available in the game and is quite easy and simple to unlock. The latest installment to the Assassin's Creed series features two protagonists- Naoe and Yasuke. Many achievements in the game are exclusive to only on these characters. If you want to get your hands on the Master Samurai trophy, you'll need to play as Yasuke.

Read on to learn how you can unlock this trophy easily in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Unlocking the Master Samurai trophy in Assassin's Creed Shadows

As mentioned, you'll need to play as Yasuke to get your hands on this achievement. However, you will not get control of Yasuke until you complete Story Act 1. Only after finishing this part will you unlock Yasuke. Read our guide to know more about the chapters available in AC Shadows.

Deflect the arrows as Yasuke to unlock this achievement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

Once you've unlocked Yasuke, there is really not much to do to get this trophy. It is an extremely simple one. You just need to parry or dodge an enemy's arrow, and you will automatically unlock the Master Samurai trophy from Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Simply approach any enemy with arrows and throw a light attack at them. After this, as soon as the enemy attacks you, timely dodge or parry the arrow by pressing L1/ LB on controller or Left ALT on keyboard. If you manage to successfully do so, the trophy will unlock itself.

Also Read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: How to get the Just Your Shadow trophy

Even though this trophy itself is quite easy to unlock, it is crucial to get it if you are aiming for a platinum trophy. Moreover, if you want a 100 percent completion, again, this, just like every other trophy, is extremely important to unlock.

