Astralis vs BIG - CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Astralis and BIG are all set to hop into the servers for the first play-in match of CS2's BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024. All eyes will be on this match since the winner will qualify for the Spring Finals 2024, while the losing team must play the BLAST Spring Showdown 2024.

Hence, prior to this highly anticipated matchup, let’s discuss some key factors that will determine the outcome of the Astralis vs BIG match.

Astralis vs BIG: Who will win the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024?

Prediction

Astralis vs BIG will be one of the high-intensity matches in CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 since both organizations have undergone significant roster changes. Both teams have the potential to outshine each other.

Astralis had a solid start at the beginning of the tournament. They were unbeaten in the group stage of BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 until their recent loss against Team Vitality in the group final. The addition of the Heroic duo, Stavn and Jabbi, was a bold move by Astralis, which eventually paid out. Even though Vitality got the upper hand in the rematch against them, one can tell that they have shown some of the most phenomenal performances of this tournament.

blameF, Astralis' IGL (In-game leader), has been outshining some of the best IGLs in this tournament. Staehr, however, has yet to show his true colors on big stages. Astralis fans are eager to see if he can display his full potential and help the team revive their old glory in CS2's first competitive season.

BIG’s performance in the tournament was far too erratic. They started with a massive loss against Virtrus.pro but redeemed themselves with wins against two big names in Counter-Strike, Cloud 9 and Heroic. However, the happy days weren’t too long for the BIG fans, as they again lost the rematch against VP in the Group Final.

mantuu, Krimbo, and prosus are the only players who remain consistent with their frag potential. tabseN and s1n, on the other hand, failed to impress the BIG fans. The German powerhouse commits many errors during mid-round plays and is far too reliant on individual frags. Hence, this will be the last chance for them to show their true potential as a team and qualify for the Spring Finals 2024.

In this matchup between Astralis and BIG, the scales are highly tipped toward the Danish side Astralis. Compared to BIG, they are superior in terms of firepower, team synergy, and more. However, since BIG has won against the two big faces in the CS2 scene (Cloud9 and Heroic), tabseN and team also have the potential to capitalize on the trivial mistakes of Astralis and punish them.

Head-to-head

The current rosters of Astralis and BIG have never encountered each other in any CS2 tournaments.

Previous results

Astralis lost their latest matchup against Vitality with a score of 1-2.

Similarly, BIG failed to win any maps against their latest opponent, Virtus.pro, and ended up losing with a 0-2 scoreline.

BLAST Spring Group 2024: Astralis vs BIG rosters

Astralis

Nicolai "device" Reedtz

Reedtz Martin "stavn" Lund

Lund Benjamin "blameF" Bremer (IGL)

Bremer (IGL) Jakob "jabbi" Nygaard

Nygaard Victor "Staehr" Staehr

Staehr Mathias "R0nic" Pinholt (Coach)

BIG

Mateusz "mantuu" Wilczewski

Wilczewski Elias "s1n" Stein

Stein Johannes "tabseN" Wodarz (IGL)

Wodarz (IGL) David "prosus" Hesse

Hesse Karim "Krimbo" Moussa

Moussa Fatih "gob b" Dayik (Coach)

Livestream details

Players can enjoy this high-voltage play-in matchup featuring Astralis and BIG in the CS2 BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2024 via BLASTPremier’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. The date and timings are:

IST: January 28, 7 pm

January 28, 7 pm PT : January 28, 5:30 pm

: January 28, 5:30 pm CEST: January 28, 2:30 pm

Watch Astralis vs BIG via YouTube : Click Here

: Click Here Watch Astralis vs BIG via Twitch: Click Here

Here is a live countdown for the match:

