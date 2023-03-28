Atelier Ryza 3: How to craft and use Golden Axe

Gathering resources to craft various tools and items is one of the key gameplay elements in Atelier Ryza 3. Certain tools such as the Woodcutter’s Axe, for instance, help improve the resource-gathering process drastically in the title. Crafting efficient tools maximizes your potential to gather resources faster. All gathering tools in Atelier Ryza 3 must be made through alchemy. You’ll be given certain basic recipes to create powerful gathering tools in the title.

In this feature, we’ll show you how to craft the powerful Golden Axe in Atelier Ryza 3.

Recipe to morph the Golden Axe in Atelier Ryza 3

As mentioned above, each gathering tool requires you to collect certain ingredients. To make yourself a Golden Axe, you have to first craft a Woodcutter’s Axe.

Here are the ingredients required to make yourself a Woodcutter’s Axe:

Eiche

Lumber

Metal

Threads

After that, you may proceed to morph it into a Golden Axe. To get the latter, you need to collect the following resources in the game:

Goldoterion

Lumber

Woodcutter’s Axe

Gemstone

To craft a Golden Axe, you need to transform your Woodcutter’s Axe using Goldoterion.

Goldoterions are special items that are not available in the game by default. To make some, you’d have to morph Creaminea using Goldnite. These items can only be found in the Nemed region.

You’d have to hit the rocks in the Nemed region using the Woodcutter’s Axe to get yourself some Goldnite. However, you have to raise your Woodcutter’s Axe skills to resource gathering rank 2, to even begin mining for Goldnite.

Gathering tool ranking system in Atelier Ryza 3

Gathering nodes can yield up to three different materials, each requiring a specific gathering tool with an appropriate trait. For instance, to gather fish, you require a fishing rod with the Fishing trait, while to harvest ore or minerals, you need a hammer with the Crushing trait.

The trait of the gathering tool determines the quality and rank of the materials you can collect. Upgrading your tool to a higher skill allows you to gather materials of better quality.

Gathering tool traits

Base traits like Fishing: Rank 1 materials

Rank 1 materials Master: High quality Rank 1 Materials

High quality Rank 1 Materials Capable: slightly high quality rank 2 materials

slightly high quality rank 2 materials Proper: High quality rank 2 materials

High quality rank 2 materials Expert: High quality rank 3 materials

High quality rank 3 materials Masterful: Highest quality rank 3 materials.

