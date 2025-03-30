Atomfall audio bug on Xbox and PC: Possible fixes and reason

Atomfall was released on March 27, 2025, across all major platforms, but some Xbox and PC users are experiencing an audio bug. Many players have taken to Reddit to report that the audio cuts off completely and this issue is quite frequent.

The issue appears to be linked to the game's autosave feature, which may be the cause. While an exact fix is unavailable, the developers are expected to release a hotfix soon. In the meantime, a few workarounds might help resolve this. Read on to learn more.

How to possibly fix the Atomfall audio bug on Xbox and PC

If you're experiencing the audio bug in Atomfall, here are a few potential fixes to try.

Restart your system (PC or Xbox)

The simplest and most effective way to resolve various issues is to restart your system. This reloads system resources, fixes temporary glitches, and may prevent the issue from recurring. It's best to try this first before exploring other solutions. If the problem persists, move on to the next steps.

Change the Autosave Frequency

The Autosave Frequency option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

Atomfall features an autosave system that saves progress at specific intervals, allowing you to resume from the last save point if you die.

By default, the game autosaves every three minutes, but you can adjust this setting. Here’s how:

Launch the game. Go to the Options menu. Under the Game section, find Autosave Frequency. There are nine available options: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15, 30, or 60 minutes.

Since the audio bug is believed to be linked to the autosave feature, increasing the autosave interval to 10 minutes or more may help. After changing it, restart the game.

Verify File Integrity (PC - Steam Users Only)

For PC players using Steam, checking the integrity of game files can resolve issues caused by corrupted files. Files may get corrupted due to interruptions during download or installation. To verify game files:

Open your Steam Library. Right-click on Atomfall and select Properties. Go to the Installed Files tab. Click Verify integrity of game files.

Reinstall the game

If none of the workarounds resolve the issue, it's best to uninstall and reinstall the game. This might help resolve the issue by ensuring a fresh installation without any complications.

That covers everything there is to know about potentially fixing the audio bug that Xbox and PC players are facing in Atomfall.

